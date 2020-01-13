Opposition to plan joint strategy on CAA; Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati to skip meeting

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













Because the like-minded opposition events meet on Monday in a joint assembly referred to as by Congress to formalise a technique on the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA), Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Mayawati are prone to skip coming to a standard platform.

The opposition events will meet on the Parliament annexe in New Delhi at 2 pm to chalk out a joint technique on the CAA, and alleged police brutality in opposition to college students.

Whereas Congress sources stated that they’re assured that each one opposition events of the opposition would attend Monday’s assembly, the West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, has already refused to take part within the assembly.

CongressIANS

“What happened yesterday in the state (during the labour strike) — it is no more possible for me to attend the meeting anymore. I was the first to launch an andolan (movement) against CAA, NRC,” she stated.

“What the Left and the Congress are doing in the name of the CAA-NRC is not a movement but vandalism,” she added.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Social gathering chief, Mayawati, has stated that she wouldn’t attend any assembly referred to as by Congress after all six MLAs of her BSP in Rajasthan joined the social gathering final September.

India’s Bahujan Samaj Social gathering (BSP) chief MayawatiMONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Pictures

“Even though BSP was supporting the Congress government in Rajasthan, they betrayed us by taking away our MLAs. In such a situation, the BSP attending the opposition meeting led by the Congress will demoralise the party workers in Rajasthan,” Mayawati took to Twitter to say.

Who’s prone to be current?

Samajwadi Social gathering and Congress’ new alliance companion Shiv Sena are anticipated to attend the assembly.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already sought withdrawal of CAA and Nationwide Inhabitants Register.

The Congress-ruled states are prone to undertake a decision on the problem as CWC has already taken a stand on it.

Native residents supply prayers on a street throughout a protest in opposition to a brand new citizenship regulation, in New Delhi.Reuters

In a gathering on Saturday, the CWC, after passing a decision, stated: “The Narendra Modi-led Central government has unleashed the brute state power to suppress, subjugate and stifle the voice of youth and students across the country”.

“A concerted attack on the Constitution, rampant unemployment, commercialisation of education, unprecedented fee hikes and autocratic refusal to listen to the voice and concerns of youth-student have led to spontaneous protests across campuses,” it stated.

As an alternative of listening to college students, the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering authorities has unleashed the police on them, made arrests, lodged FIRs, and even deliberate assaults on protesting college students and youth, the CWC decision stated.

(With company inputs.)