Oprah Denies Counseling Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Over Megxit Strategy

Megxit has everybody from celebrities to nobodies weighing in.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have performed a good job up to now of tuning out the noise and seemingly solely enable a choose few into their inside circle, and one of the crucial notable within the fold is none apart from Oprah Winfrey.

On Thursday, Web page Six reported that the TV icon had suggested the couple on their exit technique from the royal household. An insider shared:

“Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their own thing, building on their own brand. She made them realize it was really possible.”

It was additionally implied by the outlet that different A-lister associates together with Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Amal Clooney, and Serena Williams have given recommendation to Archie Harrison‘s mum and dad as they enter uncharted territory. While this has not been confirmed by any of the parties, it also wouldn’t be fully shocking in the event that they had been in reality leaning on shut associates right now.

It was additionally unveiled that the Fits alum’s designer good friend Misha Nonoo and her husband Michael Hess (the couple attended their September nuptials) have supplied up considered one of three household houses within the ultra-exclusive gated Malibu Colony — AKA “Billionaire’s Beach” — although it’s unclear the place they are going to be settling down as of but.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the 65-year-old TV legend denied the rumor that she had endorsed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and issued a quick assertion to NBC on Friday:

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

Regardless of her denial, we’re certain O and the pair will forge an excellent nearer bond within the coming months, particularly because the household of three can be spending extra time in North America, and we will anticipate a psychological well being docuseries they’re engaged on collectively to launch this yr.

The publication additionally revealed that Oprah’s BFF Gayle King, who was an attendee at Meg’s luxe NYC child bathe, is about to have the primary sit down with the Sussexes post-Megxit. No phrase but on precisely when that is coming, but it surely looks like we will anticipate it quickly. A TV supply divulged:

“It’s hush-hush, but there’s no one else they would turn to.”

