Oprah Winfrey denies planning a ‘tell-all’ interview with Harry and Meghan

Oprah Winfrey has denied planning a tell-all interview with Harry and Meghan after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart the UK for Canada.

Nicole Nichols, chief spokesperson for the Oprah Winfrey Community, mentioned the pair are ‘not in dialogue for an interview’ on Monday.

It comes after palace aides revealed fears that the royal couple – who’re near Oprah and invited her as a visitor to their wedding ceremony – may ‘pontificate’ over allegations of racism and sexism inside the British institution on US TV.

There have been strategies that the Sussexes may use the specter of an interview as leverage to get their method in crunch talks with the Queen at Sandringham.

After hours of talks, the Queen launched an announcement Monday night saying there can be a ‘interval of transition’ as Harry and Meghan carve out a brand new life for themselves between the UK and Canada.

‘Though we’d have most well-liked them to stay full-time working Members of the Royal Household, we respect and perceive their want to stay a extra impartial life,’ she wrote.

Oprah’s denials had been first printed by Buzzfeed Information.

Other than Oprah, Meghan’s crew had been mentioned to have reached out to tv networks ABC, NBC and CBS – the place one other pal, Gayle King, works.

A royal supply mentioned: ‘Harry and Meghan’s individuals have been reaching out to all the large US networks to discover the chances of a sit-down warts-and-all interview.

‘Meghan feels she’s been silenced and is not ready to be muted. She and Harry really feel the royals have been racist and sexist.’

One other supply advised the Telegraph that the palace feared a possible interview.

They mentioned: ‘Simply take a look at what occurred with the Duke of York on Newsnight.’

Members of the Royal Household gathered at Sandringham property in Norfolk the place ‘calm’ negotiations had been held on Harry and Meghan’s future

After a household assembly at Sandringham, Her Majesty launched a historic and emotionally-charged assertion regretting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s determination to separate their time between Canada and the UK as they wind down their Royal duties.

Based on mates, Harry arrived forward of schedule to sq. issues along with his grandmother, who got here into the crunch talks deeply dissatisfied with him and Meghan for eager to step again from their official duties.

In final evening’s assertion, her honest remorse was made clear, saying she ‘would have most well-liked them to stay full-time working members’.

However after her one-to-one with Harry – adopted by two hours of ‘calm’ discussions with him, Charles and William – Her Majesty agreed to a ‘transition interval’ the place the Duke and Duchess would step away from Royal engagements as they spend extra time in Canada.

Meghan was barred from dialling in on the assembly from Vancouver. Palace officers mentioned such an concept was rejected as a result of nobody knew for certain who else might need been listening in. An insider mentioned: ‘This was a extremely confidential household dialogue, not a convention name.’

Journalist and shut confidante of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tom Bradby has warned that if the Royal couple are left feeling exhausting finished by, they might give a ‘no-holds barred’ interview which might may additional harm the monarchy

After the assembly concluded, Princes Charles, William and Harry left in three separate vehicles.

The Queen has mentioned that hammering out a viable blueprint for Harry and Meghan’s financially impartial future was proving ‘complicated’ and indicated extra particulars should be ironed out within the coming days.

And sources revealed that Prince Charles additionally views the matter removed from concluded as he is aware of Harry will depend on his Duchy of Cornwall to satisfy household payments.

He has already lavished a small fortune on his youthful son, from his wedding ceremony to the becoming out Frogmore cottage – the Windsor home he’s now largely going to vacate when he uproots to North America.

A pal says: ‘He would not have limitless assets. Harry must know that.’

The Queen has ordered employees to discover a resolution ‘inside days’ to the remaining sticking factors, together with the couple’s future funding, which is anticipated to impose inflexible guidelines on their industrial actions.

One determine mentioned: ‘There shall be strict directions on branding, for instance. Nobody desires to see the Sussexes’ title on a bath of margarine.’

Prince Harry (pictured leaving yesterday), Prince William and Prince Charles left Sandringham in separate vehicles after greater than two hours of crunch talks with the Queen

The Duke of Sussex confronted the Queen, his brother and his father (pictured leaving final evening) for the primary time since quitting as a senior royal with Meghan ‘dialling in’ to assist her husband from Canada

Prince William pictured leaving Sandringham after yesterday’s crunch talks with Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen

This was a deliberate nod to what occurred within the aftermath of Diana’s dying when her memorial fund started endorsing cash-raising schemes that appalled the general public.

Yesterday’s unprecedented Royal parley culminated with a 5pm assertion from the Palace, through which the Queen gave Harry and Meghan the inexperienced gentle to press forward with plans to change into ‘financially impartial’.

The monarch mentioned: ‘As we speak my household had very constructive discussions on the way forward for my grandson and his household.

‘My household and I are completely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s need to create a brand new life as a younger household.

‘Though we’d have most well-liked them to stay full-time working members of the Royal Household, we respect and perceive their want to stay a extra impartial life as a household whereas remaining a valued a part of my household.

‘Harry and Meghan have made clear that they don’t wish to be reliant on public funds of their new lives.

‘It has subsequently been agreed that there shall be a interval of transition through which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

‘These are complicated issues for my household to resolve, and there may be some extra work to be finished, however I’ve requested for last selections to be reached within the coming days.’

The Queen, who’s determined to chart a method out of the disaster raging via the Household ranks, has ordered courtiers to double down efforts to develops blueprint for the Sussexes future, to be accomplished inside days.