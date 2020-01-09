OPSC exam 2018: eyesight was gone in 2003, IAS exam passed at the age of 23

2003 As a consequence of negligence of medical doctors in a big hospital in Odisha Tapaswani's eyesight went away. However regardless of these difficulties, the braveness to attain tapaswani's success didn’t diminish and on the age of 23 he handed the examination of Odisha Civil Service.

On the time when Tapaswani's eyes lighted, Tapaswani used to review within the second class. Tapaswani has secured 161 rank in Odisha Civis Service Examination 2018. She was showing for the examination as a basic candidate. That is the second time in Odisha when a in another way abled candidate has handed the civil service examination.