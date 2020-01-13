Orange County coach arrested on suspicion of inappropriate touching, police say

A basketball coach at an Orange County highschool was arrested Friday on suspicion of getting inappropriate contact with a pupil, police stated.

Elijah Kim, 30, who labored as a boys junior varsity basketball coach at Sunny Hills Excessive College in Fullerton, was taken into custody about three:45 p.m. on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor below the age of 15, in line with investigators.

Elijah Kim, 30. (Fullerton Police Division)

Earlier within the day, the mom of a 14-year-old pupil contacted the varsity to say that her daughter could have had “unwanted inappropriate contact” with Kim, the Fullerton Police Division stated in a information launch. The employees contacted police, who launched an investigation.

Kim was booked into the Fullerton Jail, the place he was initially held in lieu of $20,000 bail. Police stated Monday that he was now not on the jail, nevertheless it wasn’t instantly clear whether or not he bailed out or was transferred to a different facility.

Kim was additionally a substitute instructor for the Fullerton Joint Union Excessive College District, police stated, and investigators assume it’s attainable there are further victims.

Anybody who could have had inappropriate contact with Kim ought to name Fullerton Police Det. Joseph Zuniga at (714) 738-5361.