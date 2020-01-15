Orangeville man murdered with nephew, niece in Trinidad

An Orangeville man and two of his family had been viciously murdered in Trinidad, based on native reviews.

Cops say that Randy Chu­niesingh, alongside together with his niece, Pol­ly Ann Chu­niesingh, 31, and nephew Dami­an Chu­niesingh, 39, had been strangled to demise on Jan. 6.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man within the grisly crime that occurred within the city of Arima, The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported.

Randy Chu­niesingh was on trip for Christmas on the time he was murdered.

The Guardian reported that there had been a earlier try on Polly Ann’s life and that she had been poisoned.

After her launch from hospital, Polly had been staying with family in varied areas.

Investigators stated that money and jewellery had been lacking from the crime scene.

Charged is Nathaniel Ellis who reportedly lived close to the Chuniesingh dwelling.

He was arrested simply two days after the slayings however police solely launched his identify on Tuesday.

Cops say that Polly had been concerned in a home scenario with a violent man. It wasn’t clear whether or not that man was Ellis.