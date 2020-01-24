Orchestrating that big move: Even when your agent is good at selling, dealing with the “stuff” can be just as important

It’s arduous to pack extra reminiscences — and the stuff that goes with them — right into a life than Ricardo Iznaola and Victoria Brandys have, who’re placing their ranch in Denver’s Southern Hills in the marketplace after 46 years collectively.

Following lives in music that crisscrossed Europe after which led to the College of Denver — him instructing and performing classical guitar, her working public relations for DU’s Lamont College of Music — they’re set to observe youngsters and a granddaughter to Florida.

Ricardo, born in pre-Castro Cuba, lived in Colombia and Venezuela earlier than making his technique to Spain, the place, throughout research, he met his bride, then hit the highway as an instrumentalist.

All of that provides as much as 50 years’ of stuff: CDs, 100 LPs, a couple of tapes, sheet music from their report firm, and 90 authentic scores he has composed. There are six guitars (he’s conserving one and giving one to the grandkid) and an upright piano (she now not performs, nevertheless it’s going anyway).

“The picture is looking much better now,” says Realtor Jen Carroll of Steller Group Senior Options, serving to with these massive selections together with promoting their residence. The pair met her throughout seminars on downsizing that Steller affords (you’ll be able to join a number of out there this month and subsequent).

Downsizing is all of the extra sophisticated when purchasers head out of state, says Carroll.

“You need to orchestrate a move, putting the players together to make it happen,” she provides. These embody their affiliate, Paige Rabon of A Transfer Dealt with with Care, who has suggested the couple on what to maintain and easy methods to greatest make the remainder disappear.

“The cost of sending two truckloads to Florida is ridiculous,” Carroll says, noting sentimental sofa shouldn’t be going as a result of it makes use of horizontal area which you could’t put something on prime of.

Ultimately, says Ricardo Iznaola, their selections are essentially about cash, not sentiment. In a housing market that’s now shedding stock after gaining some late final 12 months, the couple anticipate to do nicely on their south Denver residence, the place costs might be twice as excessive as on Florida’s west coast.

Steller helps tip the steadiness of their favor by giving skilled recommendation on what must be mounted up for a seamless sale.

“Buyers see wallpaper and think of time and expense,” Carroll says, who has stripping the paper and repainting as a type of priorities, together with refinishing the 1955 oak flooring, exterior detailing and a few kitchen touches (the couple had already put in new slab granite tops).

Steller has scheduled all of that work to be accomplished whereas Ricardo and Victoria scout for a house in Florida.

“Steller’s execution has been very good,” says Ricardo, including that Jen and her folks get further factors for listening rigorously to what the couple need.

