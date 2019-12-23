Orderrrr! John Bercow to deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message

Former Speaker of the Home of Commons John Bercow is about to ship this yr’s Various Christmas Message on Channel four.

The published, which runs concurrently with the standard Queen’s speech on BBC One and ITV, will see the politician – who grew to become a media character by his bombastic parliament method and headline-grabbing Brexit selections – current a message of democracy and civility.

Reflecting on a divisive yr in international and nationwide politics, Bercow says: “All around the world, populism – and the promise of simple solutions to complex problems – has taken hold with a vice-like grip.”

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s crucial for everyone to be free to say what they think and for politicians to respond. But democracy shouldn’t be about decibel levels.”

“Before you say anything, yes, I’ve been known to raise my voice – but that was just to keep order!” he jokes, alluding to his Commons catchphrase.

Bercow additionally discusses the necessity to re-establish a “civility of discourse” in UK politics, and states that opposite to public notion, nearly all of politicians are merely well-intentioned public servants, making an attempt to do proper by their constituents.

Channel four’s Various Christmas Message has aired yearly since 1993, and has featured a various checklist of presenters, together with former President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, youngsters who survived the Grenfell Tower Catastrophe, the Reverend Jessie Jackson and The Simpsons. Final yr’s speech was delivered by Danny Dyer.

It has been a whirlwind yr for Bercow personally, as his involvement within the parliamentary Brexit proceedings positioned him front-and-centre within the political information cycle.

After stepping down as Speaker – having occupied the function for 10 years – Bercow has found a promising profession as a media character, and was even briefly tipped to star within the current collection of I’m a Movie star… Get Me Out of Right here!.

The Various Christmas Message airs on Christmas Day (25th December) 2019 at 2:25pm on Channel four