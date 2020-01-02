Orders Against Large Gatherings In Parts Of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

Web companies have been stopped in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga (Representational)

Basirhat, West Bengal:

Orders towards giant gatherings have been imposed in three panchayat areas of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district after clashes between members of two communities triggered by “unnatural” demise of a shopkeeper, police stated on Thursday.

Along with imposition of part 144 of the CrPC, Web companies have been stopped in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga areas of the district, a senior police officer stated.

Clashes broke out in Duttapukur space on Tuesday night after a shopkeeper was discovered hanging inside a room of an area membership in Hatkhola space, an officer of the Basirhat police district stated.

Twelve individuals have been arrested for his or her alleged involvement within the clashes, the IPS officer informed PTI.

The membership had organised a good the place the shopkeeper belonging to a specific group of the neighbouring Kashimpur village had put up a stall, he stated.

The shopkeeper was allegedly crushed up by members of the membership after he had a combat with a lady purchaser on Tuesday.

Later, the shopkeeper was discovered hanging from the ceiling in a room of the membership, the officer stated.

Following this, kinfolk of the shopkeeper went on a rampage and vandalised a number of outlets, homes, autos apart from setting them on fireplace in Hatkhola space, he added. They’d additionally put blockades on Jessore highway alleging that the person was killed by the membership members, the officer stated.

Late on Tuesday night time, a bunch of males belonging to a different group from Hathkhola, attacked members of the opposite group, the police officer stated.

Policemen in giant numbers had been rushed to the realm to quell the clashes wherein bombs had been hurled from each the edges.

Police restored to lathicharge and used tear fuel to regulate the mob, he stated.

Contemplating seriousness of the scenario, order towards giant gatherings beneath Part 144 of the CrPC was imposed and Web companies had been briefly disconnected in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga areas, he stated.

The scenario is beneath management now, the officer stated. “We have not revoked prohibitory order there. Internet services are yet to be resumed. We will conduct a review and then take a decision on it,” the officer stated.

A probe has been initiated into the demise of the shopkeeper, the officer stated.