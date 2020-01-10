January 9, 2020 | 11:40pm

An Oregon girl was busted by cops after she punched her boyfriend within the face — twice — whereas the 2 had been arguing about her canine, police stated.

The suspect, 38-year-old Melissa Sue Morris, allegedly socked her boyfriend twice within the face on New 12 months’s Eve at about 6:15 p.m. at their house in Myrtle Level.

Morris punched him as a result of he left her canine outdoors within the rain, the boyfriend later advised cops.

Officers who responded to the scene seen a marble-sized welt and a scratch on his face.

Morris was arrested on a home assault cost.