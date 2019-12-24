December 24, 2019 | eight:54am

An Oregon lady is dealing with hate crime prices for allegedly dumping soda on a Mexican meals cart employee and telling her to “go back to Mexico,” police mentioned.

The meat started when Sierra McDonald, 30, who was lately indicted on bias crime and different prices, ordered meals from the Portland cart and refused to pay for it — saying it was too costly, The Oregonian reported.

The Sept. 21 confrontation escalated as McDonald, who’s black, then informed the lady to “go back to Mexico” and poured soda on her head. She additionally doused the lady’s grill and rooster with the beverage, the sufferer informed police.

The alleged sufferer then known as cops, however McDonald hung up on the officers who had been making an attempt to interview her in regards to the incident, police mentioned.

Fuming that the lady had known as the cops, McDonald returned afterward that day and threatened the employee and one other worker with a wooden stake that had a pointed tip, in keeping with charging paperwork.

McDonald, of Portland, is accused of spitting into the meals cart and making an attempt to toss rooster off the grill, forcing the employees to chuck 12 complete chickens because of contamination considerations, police mentioned.

She later informed cops she thought employees on the meals cart had been racist as a result of “they served white people faster than they served her,” court docket paperwork present.

The girl McDonald allegedly threatened initially reported having a coronary heart assault after the dispute, citing the worry and stress of the incident, in keeping with the paperwork.

Police had been unable to arrest McDonald after the incident as a result of she refused to go away her residence. She was taken into custody on Sunday earlier than being launched on Monday, the newspaper reported.

McDonald can also be dealing with prices of legal mischief, menacing, harassment and illegal use of a weapon.