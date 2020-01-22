Orlando Brown Claims Nick Cannon Once Gave Him Oral Sex: ‘Nick Been Sucking D**k’!

Did Orlando Brown obtain oral intercourse from Nick Cannon and prefer it?

That’s what social media is questioning after a video surfaced on WorldStarHipHop Wednesday displaying the previous That’s So Raven actor detailing what gave the impression of a really intimate encounter with the previous Nickelodeon star.

Within the selfie-style recording, the embattled actor stated:

“Fine, you want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know? Okay, fine. Nick, I let you suck my d**k.”

Oh? Do go on!

“I let Nick suck my d**k… And I liked it! It was okay, it was fine.”

It’s unclear when this alleged encounter occurred, or what Brown meant when he claimed Nick carried out the act “as a female.” (Males can suck d**okay too, henny!)

He continued:

“Everybody knows you did it as a female. But, Nick you sucked my d**k. Nick been sucking d**k.”

Brown didn’t clarify why he determined to go public with the alleged tryst, however it may need one thing to do with related d**k-sucking accusations Cannon just lately hurled at rap rival Eminem.

On his monitor The Invitation, Cannon raps about his longtime foe:

“I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c**k/You paid him off then laid him off/Now who really the opps.”

Certain, Brown very effectively could also be telling the reality right here — he and Cannon each grew up as little one actors the 1990s and 2000s and will have very effectively crossed paths in some unspecified time in the future — however his feedback ought to be taken with a grain of salt, given his historical past of alarming conduct.

Over the previous few years, the actor has claimed he engaged in a sexual relationship with former co-star Raven-Symone, informed Dr. Phil he has 4 youngsters “that I know of,” and launched his personal intercourse tape on social media. In late 2018, the 32-year-old checked into rehab for psychological well being and substance abuse points after his buddies staged an intervention for him.

It seems like he would possibly need assistance once more, based mostly on how weird he’s performing within the video of his confession. Ch-ch-check it out for your self (beneath).

Nonetheless, we now have to ask: do U assume Orlando’s telling the reality about Nick? Share your ideas within the feedback (beneath), Perezcious readers.