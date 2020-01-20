Osaka, Japan is top travel destination for Canadians this year

It’s January, a time when Canadians are lastly dusting off the final crumbs of the vacation season, and turning their ideas to getting the heck out of right here!

As a nation, we like to journey, and are an adventurous bunch, with one a part of the nation going gaga over South Asia, whereas the East tends to go the historic route, whereas over in Quebec, it’s all about solar, surf and sand.

So are particulars of the brand new 2020 Journey Hacker Information from KAYAK (world’s main journey search engine with greater than 6 billion queries every year), a development forecast revealing which locations Canadians are travelling to this 12 months. In reality, this 12 months’s information provides some mighty fascinating insights into the place to journey to – from probably the most pockets pleasant locations to under-the-radar locations to journey to this 12 months.

Of curiosity, Osaka, Japan is primary within the prime nationwide trending locations survey for 2020, adopted by Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Rome, Italy, Milan, Italy, Athens, Greece, Istanbul, Turkey, Miami, Florida, Mexico Metropolis, Mexico, Tokyo, Japan with Hanoi, Vietnam rounding out the final on the top-10 checklist.

Whereas Dubrovnik has lengthy been a preferred selection for exploring Croatia, 2020 is the 12 months Zadar hits the radar. And whereas Cartagena has lengthy been a go-to decide for a Colombian getaway, Santa Marta with its pure magnificence and Misplaced Metropolis (Teyuna) deserves consideration this 12 months.

As for Canadians, we’re as adventurous because the land is lengthy. Listed below are some insights from this 12 months’s Journey Hacker Information:

– Vancouverites are all around the map with Japan, South Africa, Turkey, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Indonesia and Fiji making the highest 10, with 30 to 180% search will increase.

– Calgarians are on the lookout for distant and distant locations with Rarotonga, Prepare dinner Island claiming the highest trending vacation spot with a 399% search improve from final 12 months, and Japan and Hawaii additionally making appearances.

– Torontonians need to soak up European tradition and historical past with Milan (up 35%), Rome (up 26%) and Athens (up 26%) trending for 2020.

– Montreal residents are all solar, no shade. High trending locations embrace Martinique, Saint Maarten, Aruba, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Brazil and Colombia.

Trinidad and Tobago, recognized for its meals, festivals and numerous array of cultural affect, is the primary trending vacation spot for Torontonians this 12 months, with search curiosity up 155%!

