Oscar nominations 2020: Academy Award nominees are announced

Netflix’s The Irishman leads most Oscar nominations to date with 5 gongs together with Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for finest supporting actor whereas As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood will get 4 and J-Lo is snubbed for finest supporting actress
Margot Robbie, Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson have kicked off the 2020 Oscar nominations in the perfect supporting actress class.
Jennifer Lopez was the main snub in that class for her function in Hustlers.
Kathy Bates and Florence Pugh additionally secured nominations in that class.
In the perfect assist actor class, Brad Pitt for As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes secured nominations.
The nominations for this 12 months’s Academy Awards had been introduced on Monday morning.
The 92nd Academy Awards will happen February 9 in Los Angeles on the Dolby Theatre.
It’s the second straight 12 months the award present will go and not using a host.
