Oscar nominations 2020: Academy Award nominees are announced

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Printed: 08:25 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:41 EST, 13 January 2020

Margot Robbie, Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson have kicked off the 2020 Oscar nominations in the perfect supporting actress class.

Jennifer Lopez was the main snub in that class for her function in Hustlers.

Kathy Bates and Florence Pugh additionally secured nominations in that class.

In the perfect assist actor class, Brad Pitt for As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes secured nominations.

Margot Robbie , Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson have kicked off the 2020 Oscar nominations in the perfect supporting actress class

The nominations for this 12 months’s Academy Awards had been introduced on Monday morning.

The 92nd Academy Awards will happen February 9 in Los Angeles on the Dolby Theatre.

It’s the second straight 12 months the award present will go and not using a host.