Oscar Nominations 2020: See The Full List HERE!

Finest Image

The Joker

1917

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Little Girls

Parasite

Marriage Story

Finest Director

Bong Joon Ho for Parasite

Pedro Almodóvar for Ache and Glory

Todd Phillips for Joker

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

Sam Medes for 1917

Quentin Tarantino for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood

Finest Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Finest Authentic Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Parasite

Finest Tailored Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Girls

The Two Popes

Finest Actress in a Main Function

Cynthia Erivo for Harriet

Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan for Little Girls

Charlize Theron for Bombshell

Renée Zellweger for Judy

Finest Actor in a Main Function

Antonio Banderas for Ache and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio for As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver for Marriage Story

Jonathan Value in The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Finest Actress in a Supporting Function

Kathy Bates for Richard Jewel

Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh for Little Girls

Margot Robbie for Bombshell

Finest Actor in a Supporting Function

Tom Hanks for A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins for TheTwo Popes

Al Pacino for The Irishman

Joe Pesci for The Irishman

Brad Pitt for As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Finest Worldwide Function Movie

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Ache and Glory

Parasite

Finest Animated Function Movie

How you can Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Misplaced My Physique

Klaus

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four

Finest Animated Brief Movie

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Finest Stay-Motion Brief Movie

Brotherhood

Nefta Soccer Membership

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Finest Documentary Function

American Manufacturing facility

The Fringe of Democracy

The Cave

Honeyland

For Sama

Finest Documentary Brief Topic

Within the Absence

Studying to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Lady)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Stroll Run Cha-Cha

Finest Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Girls

As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Finest Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Finest Manufacturing Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Parasite

Finest Visible Results

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Finest Authentic Tune

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story four)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman)

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

Finest Authentic Rating

Joker

Little Girls

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Finest Sound Modifying

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

One Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Finest Sound Mixing

Advert Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

One Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Finest Movie Modifying

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

