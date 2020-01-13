Oscar Nominations 2020: See The Full List HERE!

Awardz season is in full swing!!
Finest Image
The Joker
1917
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Little Girls
Parasite
Marriage Story
Finest Director
Bong Joon Ho for Parasite
Pedro Almodóvar for Ache and Glory
Todd Phillips for Joker
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Sam Medes for 1917
Quentin Tarantino for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood
Finest Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Finest Authentic Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Parasite
Finest Tailored Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Girls
The Two Popes
Finest Actress in a Main Function
Cynthia Erivo for Harriet
Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan for Little Girls
Charlize Theron for Bombshell
Renée Zellweger for Judy
Finest Actor in a Main Function
Antonio Banderas for Ache and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio for As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver for Marriage Story
Jonathan Value in The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Finest Actress in a Supporting Function
Kathy Bates for Richard Jewel
Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh for Little Girls
Margot Robbie for Bombshell
Finest Actor in a Supporting Function
Tom Hanks for A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins for TheTwo Popes
Al Pacino for The Irishman
Joe Pesci for The Irishman
Brad Pitt for As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Finest Worldwide Function Movie
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Ache and Glory
Parasite
Finest Animated Function Movie
How you can Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Misplaced My Physique
Klaus
Lacking Hyperlink
Toy Story four
Finest Animated Brief Movie
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Finest Stay-Motion Brief Movie
Brotherhood
Nefta Soccer Membership
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Finest Documentary Function
American Manufacturing facility
The Fringe of Democracy
The Cave
Honeyland
For Sama
Finest Documentary Brief Topic
Within the Absence
Studying to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Lady)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Stroll Run Cha-Cha
Finest Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Girls
As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Finest Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Finest Manufacturing Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Parasite
Finest Visible Results
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Finest Authentic Tune
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story four)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman)
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)
“Stand Up” (Harriet)
Finest Authentic Rating
Joker
Little Girls
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Finest Sound Modifying
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
1917
One Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Finest Sound Mixing
Advert Astra
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
1917
One Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Finest Movie Modifying
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
