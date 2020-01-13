Oscar nominations 2020: the biggest shocks, snubs and surprises

This yr’s Oscar nominations are lastly out, and as traditional, there’s lots to digest. Joker leads the best way with 11 nods, whereas 1917, As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman observe behind intently with 10 nominations every. As with yearly, there have been quite a lot of large snubs – in addition to a couple of shock inclusions too.

First up, listed here are a number of the greatest speaking factors from the announcement:

Jennifer Lopez missed out

Firstly of the season, J-Lo was seen as a powerful contender for the Greatest Supporting Actress gong, having already been recognised on the Golden Globe and Display Actors Guild Awards. Alas, it appears the Academy didn’t take to Hustlers in the identical method everybody else did – her identify was missed off the shortlist.

Awkwafina was snubbed

Regardless of garnering acclaim from actually all corners, together with a Golden Globe in addition, Awkwafina was utterly ignored by the Academy for her efficiency in comedy-drama The Farewell. The movie itself was additionally ignored. What provides?

Awkwafina speaks onstage in the course of the 25th Annual Display Actors Guild Awards nominations announcement. Credit score: Getty

Taron Egerton overlooked

One other Golden Globe winner whose success hasn’t translated into an Oscar nod, Taron Egerton, noticed his flip as Elton John in Rocketman left off the shortlist. Given the Academy’s love of British musical biopics – as evidenced by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s success last year – many had expected Egerton to be a shoo-in. Alas, it seems Joaquin Phoenix’s probabilities of that Oscar win might have now shot up considerably.

Adam Sandler might return to creating unhealthy motion pictures

The universally acclaimed Uncut Gems proved (once more) that Adam Sandler might be good, although it appears the Academy didn’t get that memo with the film receiving zero nominations. Sandler himself vowed to make a film “so bad on purpose just to make you all pay” on Howard Stern final month if he bought no Oscar love. So it appears we’ll must brace ourselves for Grown Ups three in any case. Thanks, Oscars.

Greta Gerwig handed over, once more

Many had hoped that the Little Girls director would get a nod for her work on the acclaimed film, however the complete variety of feminine Greatest Director nominees is ready to stay at 5, Gerwig herself being the final nominee two years in the past. Should do higher.

Frozen 2… frozen out

Extensively anticipated to not less than take a slot within the Greatest Animated Characteristic class, Frozen 2 solely managed Greatest Authentic Music. However we’ll let it go (sorry, not sorry).

‘Frozen 2’. Credit score: Disney

Scarlett Johansson goes for the double

Till at this time, Scarlett Johansson had by no means scored an Oscar nomination. The actress was surprisingly recognised for her work in each Marriage Story (Main) and Jojo Rabbit (Supporting) – though, like Margot Robbie getting a double BAFTA nod, the information solely serves to focus on the shortage of variety this yr.

Kathy Bates sneaks into rivalry

The Oscars normally throw in a curveball or two within the appearing nominations every year, and one of many large ones this yr was Kathy Bates, who scored a Supporting Actress nod for Clint Eastwood’s controversial drama Richard Jewell.

Kathy Bates on the crimson carpet. Credit score: Getty

Jonathan Pryce will get a nod

One other large shock was Jonathan Pryce, who obtained his first-ever Oscar nomination for The Two Popes after a long time spent on our screens. Arduous work does repay… ultimately.

Many Hollywood icons make their return after a long time away

Some Oscar veterans landed nominations after an enormous hole, significantly within the Supporting Actor class. Tom Hanks bought his final nod 19 years in the past (Solid Away), Anthony Hopkins 22 years in the past (Armistad), Al Pacino 27 years in the past (Scent of a Girl) and Joe Pesci 29 years in the past (Goodfellas). On high of that, Main Actress nominees Renée Zellweger and Charlize Theron had been final nominated 16 (Chilly Mountain) and 14 years in the past (North Nation).