Oscar nominee Florence Pugh shares topless photo of reaction

Little Ladies star Florence Pugh took to Instagram on Monday to share two topless photos as she found she was nominated for an Oscar.

The star, 24, wrote that one image was taken a second earlier than she found the information and the second confirmed the precise second it was confirmed she has been nominated for her portrayal of Amy March within the Greta Gerwig adaptation.

Florence made positive to cowl her modesty with a bedsheet in one of many photos and used two artfully positioned avocado emojis to cowl up within the different.

Captioning the picture, she wrote: ‘Earlier than the second.. the precise second. #nominated #foraf***ingoscar!!!!!!’

Florence has some stiff competitors with regards to the class for Greatest Supporting Actress on the Academy Awards on February 9.

She is up in opposition to the likes of Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Margot Robbie for Bombshell and Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell.

Gerwig’s model of Louisa Might Alcott’s Little Ladies tells the story of Jo March, performed by Saoirse Ronan, 25, as she displays upon her life.

Jo is the principle protagonist, an formidable younger author who’s eager to make her personal manner on this planet.

Ronan has been nominated for Greatest Actress on the Academy Awards and is up in opposition to Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renée Zellweger for Judy.

Meg, performed by Emma Watson, 29, is the eldest sister and may be very traditionalist in her views. Center sister Beth, performed by Eliza Scanlen, 21, is probably the most caring of the siblings.

The youngest of the March sisters, Amy, performed by Florence, prizes her look and goals to marry a wealthy man.

However previously, it is honest to say her character has all the time been seemed down on in favour of spirited heroine Jo.

Nonetheless, Pugh is hoping her layered adaptation of the character will communicate to viewers, enjoying her as formidable and passionate younger ladies.

Talking in regards to the position to Junkee.com, she stated: ‘I actually admire enjoying fascinating and fascinating ladies.

‘They don’t all the time need to be likeable. I get pleasure from ladies who’ve one thing to say, they’ve a degree that they signify.’

The film can be up for Greatest Image, Greatest Costume Design, Authentic Rating and Greatest Tailored Screenplay.

Director Greta Gerwig received Greatest Tailored Screenplay on the Critics Selection Awards on Sunday.

However sadly, Florence misplaced out to Laura Dern within the Greatest Supporting Actress class for her position as divorce lawyer Nora in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Florence will likely be main the Brits with regards to the Academy Awards.

She, Anthony Hopkins and Sam Mendes’ conflict epic, 1917, are featured among the many homegrown nominations on the upcoming ceremony.

Nominations throughout 24 classes had been introduced stay on Monday afternoon forward of the annual ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Mendes will compete in opposition to a powerful American contingent for the award, with former winner Martin Scorcese additionally named for his sprawling Netflix opus The Irishman.

Todd Phillips additionally options for Joker, whereas Quentin Tarantino will get a nod for his love letter to the ultimate days of traditional American cinema – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho makes up the group because of his work on psychological thriller Parasite.

Elsewhere Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce have each been nominated for his or her work on biographical drama The Two Popes.

Acknowledged for his portrayal of former Catholic Church prelate Pope Benedict XVI, Hopkins, 82, has been named within the class for Greatest Supporting Actor.

In the meantime co-star Pryce, 72, will get a Greatest Actor nomination for his main position as present heads of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

It’s the proficient British star’s first Academy Award nomination following a profession spanning greater than 40-years.

Nevertheless it’s acquainted territory for Hopkins, who claimed Greatest Actor for his iconic position as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of The Lambs on the 64th Academy Awards in 1992.

In the meantime, little question followers will likely be questioning if her boyfriend, Scrubs star, Zach Braff, 44, took Florence’s photograph.

The pair had been first linked in April 2019 once they had been pictured holding arms.