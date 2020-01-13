Oscars 2020: How many awards will Netflix win?

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson attend the “Marriage Story” photocall throughout the 76th Venice Movie Competition at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photograph by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Pictures)

After a disappointing exhibiting on the Golden Globes, what number of awards can we anticipate Netflix to take house from the 2020 Oscars?

Netflix dominated the Oscar nominations this yr! The streaming community totaled 24 nominations for the 2020 Oscars.

As we discovered on the Golden Globes, nominations don’t at all times result in awards. Netflix was up for 34 awards on the Globes and ended up strolling away with simply two wins (Laura Dern, Marriage Story, and Olivia Colman, The Crown).

The most important shock on the Golden Globes was that Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was amongst these movies that was shut out on the awards. Nominated for 5 Golden Globes, and now 10 Oscars, The Irishman clearly had the eye of voters, however did it have sufficient of their consideration to stroll away with any on the 2020 Oscars?

Of the 24 whole nominations, listed here are the awards we consider Netflix has the most effective alternative of strolling away with.

Greatest Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) got here out of nowhere as an awards season darling, however as soon as she arrived she shot to the highest of most lists. Coming off of her win on the Golden Globes, perception that Dern will take house the Oscar is robust. Jennifer Lopez was thought-about to be among the many high three for the award, together with Dern and Margot Robbie (Bombshell), however she didn’t even earn a nomination.

With the herd thinned on the high, Dern needs to be feeling good about her possibilities to stroll away together with her first Oscar win in three tries. Her function in Marriage Story as Scarlett Johansson’s high-powered divorce lawyer is deserving of the reward it has been receiving.

Greatest Director

Martin Scorsese acquired his 13th and 14th Oscar nominations this yr for The Irishman. Of his earlier 12, the one win was for The Departed in 2007. His possibilities this yr took a success with the loss on the Golden Globes however, as we are able to see by the nominations, this can be a completely different voting physique.

The Irishman was initially a front-runner for Greatest Image however that appears loads much less doubtless with the best way 1917 has been rolling. As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood can also be a favourite for that award and we are able to’t sleep on Parasite. Nonetheless, The Academy likes to offer Greatest Director to their second favourite film or a film that undoubtedly might have received for Image. I believe that’s what occurs right here for Scorsese.

One of many Screenplay awards

With three motion pictures nominated throughout the 2 screenplay classes, Netflix has to love their odds. Whereas Marriage Story is taken into account a favourite by GoldDerby.com for Greatest Authentic Screenplay, the competitors there’s stiff, and I’d name the class extra of a tossup.

I really feel loads higher about The Irishman‘s chances to win Best Adapted Screenplay, especially if it misses on Best Director and Best Picture. Those three awards are likely to be spread across three films this year, and I don’t consider The Academy goes to have the ability to ignore the gangster epic that many instances on the 2020 Oscars.

One technical award

Once more, we come again to The Irishman. Nominated for 10 whole awards we have now to consider that the film was preferred by The Academy. For that motive, I can’t ignore the myriad of technical nominations for the movie both.

Of the checklist, the 2 greatest possibilities for the movie are within the Manufacturing Design and Movie Modifying classes. The feel and appear of The Irishman needed to have appealed to the voters strongly.

Greatest Documentary Function

On this class, many noticed Apollo 11 because the frontrunner, however then it didn’t obtain a nomination. This thrust American Manufacturing unit into the motive force’s seat for the award.

For those who haven’t seen American Manufacturing unit, it is best to undoubtedly give it a watch. The documentary exhibits what occurred when a manufacturing unit in Ohio was shut down in 2008, then reopened by a Chinese language billionaire in 2014. The documentary is each eye-opening and riveting all through. A movie addressing the economic system throughout the buildup to an election yr was prone to tug on the emotional core of the voting physique.

Complete

Simply in case you weren’t holding rely, that’s a prediction of 5 wins for Netflix. Whereas that’s a low share (barely over 20%), you need to think about they’ll take what they’ll get after that embarrassing exhibiting on the Golden Globes.

Whereas our expectations for 2020 Oscars success stay low right here, we’ll should maintain an ear to the bottom to see if there are any rumors of who would possibly really be main these classes.