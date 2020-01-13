Oscars 2020: Jennifer Lopez snubbed by Academy Awards

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards had been introduced on Monday morning with Joker and The Irishman main the pack.
However there have been a number of massive names left off the record surprising followers.
Jennifer Lopez was probably the most noticeable. The 50-year-old diva had picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her flip as hardened stripper Ramona within the drama Hustlers, however the Oscars failed so as to add her to the record.
Lopez had additionally been nominated for a Display Actors Guild Award, an Impartial Spirit Award and a nod from the Palm Springs Movie Pageant, which she received, so an Oscar nomination felt possible. However it didn’t come to be.
As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Supporting actress went to Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell; Laura Dern in Marriage Story; Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit; Florence Pugh in Little Ladies; and Margot Robbie in Bombshell.
Nicole Kidman didn’t obtain a nomination for her work within the drama Bombshell although her co-star Margot Robbie did within the Greatest Supporting Actress class. The movie’s Charlize Theron was nominated for Greatest Actress.
Awkwafina was additionally not observed for The Farewell, although she did win a Golden Globe Award for the position. The actress who performed her grandmother, Zhao Shuzhen, was additionally left off the record.
Lupita Nyong’o didn’t get a nod for her movie Us.
As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Actress are: Cynthia Erivo in Harriet; Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story; Saoirse Ronan in Little Ladies; Theron in Bombshell; and Renée Zellweger in Judy.
Jamie Foxx didn’t get recognised within the Greatest Supporting Actor class for his work in Simply Mercy. And Adam Sandler was ignored for his work in Uncut Gems.
On set: Greta Gerwig was omitted of the Greatest Director class for her work on Little Ladies, although the movie was nominated for Greatest Image; right here she is seen directing Meryl Streep
Moderately, Brad Pitt was observed for As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.
Greta Gerwig was omitted of the Greatest Director class for her work on Little Ladies, although the movie was nominated for Greatest Image.
The record was made up of all males: Jong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino, for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Iced out: Frozen 2 was left of the Greatest Animated Characteristic record, regardless of being a success with audiences. As a substitute, The way to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Misplaced My Physique, Klaus, Lacking Hyperlink and Toy Story four made the grade
Frozen 2 was left of the Greatest Animated Characteristic record, regardless of being a success with audiences.
As a substitute, The way to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Misplaced My Physique, Klaus, Lacking Hyperlink and Toy Story four made the grade.
Different massive snubs had been within the Greatest Male Actor class.
Christian Bale was not recognised for Ford v Ferrari, Robert De Niro didn’t get observed for The Irishman, Taron Egerton was left off the record for taking part in Elton John in Rocketman and Eddie Murphy was not given the Oscar glow for Dolemite Is My Title.
As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Actor are: Antonio Banderas in Ache and Glory; Leonardo DiCaprio in As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood; Adam Driver in Marriage Story; Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes; and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.
Beyoncé didn’t get observed for her music Spirit on The Lion King soundtrack.
As a substitute Chrissy Metz’s energy ballad I’m Standing with You written by Diane Warren from her movie Breakthrough was in.
Atlantics, a French-Senegalese manufacturing, was not nominated within the worldwide function (previously overseas language movie) class.
The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air reside from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 9 at eight p.m.
92nd Annual Academy Awards – the nominees in full
BEST PICTURE
The Irishman
Ford vs Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Ladies
Marriage Story
1917
As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Ladies
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Ladies
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Ladies
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
The Irishman
BEST SOUND MIXING
1917
Advert Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate
One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wooden and David Acord
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Ladies
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I Cannot Let You Throw Your self Away – Toy Story four
I am Gonna Love me Once more – Rocketman
I am Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The way to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Misplaced My Physique
Klaus
Lacking Hyperlink
Toy Story four
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable Sister
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Soccer Membership
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Manufacturing unit
The Cave
The Fringe of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Within the Absence
Studying to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Woman)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Stroll Run Cha-Cha
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Jin Received Han
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Ladies – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Ache and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
1917
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
