Oscars 2020: Jennifer Lopez snubbed by Academy Awards

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards had been introduced on Monday morning with Joker and The Irishman main the pack.

However there have been a number of massive names left off the record surprising followers.

Jennifer Lopez was probably the most noticeable. The 50-year-old diva had picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her flip as hardened stripper Ramona within the drama Hustlers, however the Oscars failed so as to add her to the record.

Lopez had additionally been nominated for a Display Actors Guild Award, an Impartial Spirit Award and a nod from the Palm Springs Movie Pageant, which she received, so an Oscar nomination felt possible. However it didn’t come to be.

As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Supporting actress went to Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell; Laura Dern in Marriage Story; Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit; Florence Pugh in Little Ladies; and Margot Robbie in Bombshell.

Nicole Kidman didn’t obtain a nomination for her work within the drama Bombshell although her co-star Margot Robbie did within the Greatest Supporting Actress class. The movie’s Charlize Theron was nominated for Greatest Actress.

Awkwafina was additionally not observed for The Farewell, although she did win a Golden Globe Award for the position. The actress who performed her grandmother, Zhao Shuzhen, was additionally left off the record.

Lupita Nyong’o didn’t get a nod for her movie Us.

As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Actress are: Cynthia Erivo in Harriet; Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story; Saoirse Ronan in Little Ladies; Theron in Bombshell; and Renée Zellweger in Judy.

Jamie Foxx didn’t get recognised within the Greatest Supporting Actor class for his work in Simply Mercy. And Adam Sandler was ignored for his work in Uncut Gems.

Moderately, Brad Pitt was observed for As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.

Greta Gerwig was omitted of the Greatest Director class for her work on Little Ladies, although the movie was nominated for Greatest Image.

The record was made up of all males: Jong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino, for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Frozen 2 was left of the Greatest Animated Characteristic record, regardless of being a success with audiences.

As a substitute, The way to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Misplaced My Physique, Klaus, Lacking Hyperlink and Toy Story four made the grade.

Different massive snubs had been within the Greatest Male Actor class.

Christian Bale was not recognised for Ford v Ferrari, Robert De Niro didn’t get observed for The Irishman, Taron Egerton was left off the record for taking part in Elton John in Rocketman and Eddie Murphy was not given the Oscar glow for Dolemite Is My Title.

As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Actor are: Antonio Banderas in Ache and Glory; Leonardo DiCaprio in As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood; Adam Driver in Marriage Story; Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes; and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

Beyoncé didn’t get observed for her music Spirit on The Lion King soundtrack.

As a substitute Chrissy Metz’s energy ballad I’m Standing with You written by Diane Warren from her movie Breakthrough was in.

Atlantics, a French-Senegalese manufacturing, was not nominated within the worldwide function (previously overseas language movie) class.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air reside from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 9 at eight p.m.

