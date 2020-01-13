News

Oscars 2020: Jennifer Lopez snubbed by Academy Awards

January 13, 2020
The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards had been introduced on Monday morning with Joker and The Irishman main the pack.

However there have been a number of massive names left off the record surprising followers.

Jennifer Lopez was probably the most noticeable. The 50-year-old diva had picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her flip as hardened stripper Ramona within the drama Hustlers, however the Oscars failed so as to add her to the record. 

Scroll down for a full record of nominees… 

Lopez had additionally been nominated for a Display Actors Guild Award, an Impartial Spirit Award and a nod from the Palm Springs Movie Pageant, which she received, so an Oscar nomination felt possible. However it didn’t come to be.

As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Supporting actress went to Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell; Laura Dern in Marriage Story; Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit; Florence Pugh in Little Ladies; and Margot Robbie in Bombshell.

Nicole Kidman didn’t obtain a nomination for her work within the drama Bombshell although her co-star Margot Robbie did within the Greatest Supporting Actress class. The movie’s Charlize Theron was nominated for Greatest Actress.

Trio: Nicole Kidman (heart) didn’t obtain a nomination for her work within the drama Bombshell although her co-star Margot Robbie (proper) did within the Greatest Supporting Actress class. The movie’s lead Charlize Theron (left) was nominated for Greatest Actress

Bye bye: Awkwafina was additionally not observed for The Farewell, although she did win a Golden Globe Award for the position

Awkwafina was additionally not observed for The Farewell, although she did win a Golden Globe Award for the position. The actress who performed her grandmother, Zhao Shuzhen, was additionally left off the record.

Lupita Nyong’o didn’t get a nod for her movie Us. 

As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Actress are: Cynthia Erivo in Harriet; Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story; Saoirse Ronan in Little Ladies; Theron in Bombshell; and Renée Zellweger in Judy. 

Jamie Foxx didn’t get recognised within the Greatest Supporting Actor class for his work in Simply Mercy. And Adam Sandler was ignored for his work in Uncut Gems.

On set: Greta Gerwig was omitted of the Greatest Director class for her work on Little Ladies, although the movie was nominated for Greatest Image; right here she is seen directing Meryl Streep

Moderately, Brad Pitt was observed for As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.

Greta Gerwig was omitted of the Greatest Director class for her work on Little Ladies, although the movie was nominated for Greatest Image. 

The record was made up of all males: Jong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino, for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.  

Iced out: Frozen 2 was left of the Greatest Animated Characteristic record, regardless of being a success with audiences. As a substitute, The way to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Misplaced My Physique, Klaus, Lacking Hyperlink and Toy Story four made the grade

Frozen 2 was left of the Greatest Animated Characteristic record, regardless of being a success with audiences.

As a substitute, The way to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Misplaced My Physique, Klaus, Lacking Hyperlink and Toy Story four made the grade.  

Different massive snubs had been within the Greatest Male Actor class.

Christian Bale was not recognised for Ford v Ferrari, Robert De Niro didn’t get observed for The Irishman, Taron Egerton was left off the record for taking part in Elton John in Rocketman and Eddie Murphy was not given the Oscar glow for Dolemite Is My Title. 

Nada: Eddie Murphy was not given the Oscar glow for Dolemite Is My Title

We cannot drink to that: Robert De Niro didn’t get observed for The Irishman; seen proper with Joe Pesci, who was nominated

As a substitute, the nominees for Greatest Actor are: Antonio Banderas in Ache and Glory; Leonardo DiCaprio in As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood; Adam Driver in Marriage Story; Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes; and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

Beyoncé didn’t get observed for her music Spirit on The Lion King soundtrack.

As a substitute Chrissy Metz’s energy ballad I’m Standing with You written by Diane Warren from her movie Breakthrough was in. 

Atlantics, a French-Senegalese manufacturing, was not nominated within the worldwide function (previously overseas language movie) class. 

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air reside from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 9 at eight p.m. 

She will not be roaring this morning: Beyoncé didn’t get observed for her music Spirit on The Lion King soundtrack. As a substitute Chrissy Metz’s energy ballad I’m Standing with You written by Diane Warren from her movie Breakthrough was in

92nd Annual Academy Awards – the nominees in full

BEST PICTURE 

The Irishman

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Ladies

Marriage Story

1917

As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTRESS 

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Ladies

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST ACTOR 

Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory 

Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes  

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Ladies

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR  

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Ladies

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Irishman   

BEST SOUND MIXING 

1917

Advert Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate

One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wooden and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE 

Joker

Little Ladies

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG 

I Cannot Let You Throw Your self Away – Toy Story four

I am Gonna Love me Once more – Rocketman

I am Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE 

The way to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Misplaced My Physique

Klaus

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four  

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM 

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable Sister

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Soccer Membership

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Manufacturing unit

The Cave

The Fringe of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland   

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT 

Within the Absence

Studying to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Woman)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Stroll Run Cha-Cha    

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker  

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Jin Received Han 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Ladies – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE 

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Ache and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)     

BEST  PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite          

BEST FILM  EDITING 

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Jinmo Yang  

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY  

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson          

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING 

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil  

