Oscars 2020: Joker becomes most nominated comic book movie of all time

Joker has turn into probably the most Oscar nominated comedian e book film of all time after notching eleven nominations on the 92nd Academy Awards.

The overall – which incorporates nods for Finest Image, Finest Director for Todd Phillips and Finest Actor for Joaquin Phoenix – sees it surpass the report set by Christopher Nolan’s The Darkish Knight, which scored eight nominations in 2009.

It’s also the second yr in a row movie within the comic-book style has been nominated for the highest award, after Black Panther’s inclusion within the Finest Image class final day out.

Along with the three nominations talked about above, Joker additionally made the reduce for Finest Tailored Screenplay, Finest Authentic Rating and Finest Cinematography.

It additionally did nicely within the technical classes, with nods for Finest Make-up and Hairstyling, Finest Costume Design, Finest Movie Modifying, Finest Sound Modifying and Finest Sound Mixing.

It stays to be seen what number of of those nominations may be transformed into wins – nevertheless it appears probably that it could actually rely on not less than one, with Phoenix at the moment the favorite within the appearing class and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s rating additionally being tipped.

The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards can be unveiled at a glittering ceremony on ninth February 2020, with the Academy as soon as once more opting to not have a number for the night following the success of final yr’s occasion.

The complete record of nominees may be discovered right here.