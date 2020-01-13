Oscars 2020: Netflix scores 24 nominations

Netflix leads all studios with 24 Oscar nominations, beating final 12 months’s whole of 15. The Irishman and Marriage Story cleared the path. Try the total record!

Netflix has needed to struggle to be taken critically on the huge awards reveals, and the 2020 Oscars discipline signifies the community is formally a power to be reckoned with.

In keeping with the Oscars announcement, Netflix landed 24 Oscar nominations this morning, which is greater than any of the normal studios this 12 months. Final 12 months, Netflix had 15 nominations with 10 of them coming from one film, Roma.

This 12 months, Netflix has one other film with 10 nominations, however there have been a number of different movies that received the eye of The Academy this 12 months. A lot of the nominations is not going to come as a shock however there are a number of that can. Let’s dive into the record!

The Irishman

As talked about, The Irishman got here away with probably the most nominations of any movie on the streaming big. They have been nominated in 10 classes, which matches the full that Roma obtained final 12 months. After hanging out regardless of 5 nominations on the Golden Globes, The Irishman might be hoping for higher outcomes on the Oscars.

The classes and nominees embody:

Greatest Image

Greatest Director (Martin Scorsese)

Greatest Supporting Actor (Al Pacino)

Greatest Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci)

Greatest Tailored Screenplay (Steven Zaillian)

Greatest Manufacturing Design (Bob Shaw and Regina Graves)

Greatest Movie Modifying (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Greatest Cinematography (Rodrigo Prieto)

Greatest Visible Results (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)

Greatest Costume Design (Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson)

Regardless of this lengthy record of nominees, there’s nonetheless an argument to be made that De Niro ought to have been up for Greatest Actor.

Marriage Story

Marriage Story was the second huge winner for Netflix on nomination day. The divorce drama obtained six nominations together with Scarlett Johansson’s first for a lead position. She additionally obtained a supporting actress nod for Jojo Rabbit this 12 months.

Laura Dern received the Golden Globe for her supporting position and is the favourite to take dwelling the Oscar as nicely.

Marriage Story’s nomination record consists of:

Greatest Image

Greatest Actress (Scarlett Johansson)

Greatest Actor (Adam Driver)

Greatest Supporting Actress (Laura Dern)

Greatest Authentic Screenplay (Noah Baumbach)

Greatest Authentic Rating (Randy Newman)

The Two Popes

The Two Popes is the ultimate film listed among the many a number of nominees this 12 months. They’d 4 nominations on the Golden Globes and, just like the Irishman, got here away empty-handed.

Greatest Actor (Jonathan Pryce)

Greatest Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins)

Greatest Tailored Screenplay (Anthony McCarten)

Different Nominees

The above films have been the three greatest winners on nomination day, however there have been a number of different nominees to spherical out the record for Netflix.

Greatest Documentary Function

American Manufacturing unit

The Fringe of Democracy

Greatest Animated Function

I Misplaced my Physique

Klaus

Greatest Documentary Brief Topic

Life Overtakes Me

Of the above record, Klaus might be the largest shock. The Christmas themed animated movie beat out one of many shock snubs this 12 months in Frozen II. Frozen II was not as beloved as the unique however was nonetheless anticipated to get a nomination.

Securing Oscar nominations seems to be an issue of the previous for Netflix however what number of awards will the steaming big come away with this 12 months?