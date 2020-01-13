Oscars 2020: When are the Academy Awards on TV, how can I watch and who’s going to win?

Now the Golden Globes are achieved and dusted, consideration is popping to the fast-approaching 2020 Oscars awards ceremony.

Final 12 months’s Academy Awards was a host-less occasion for the primary time, British favourites like Olivia Colman took residence the gold and the occasion sparked enormous hypothesis round Bradley Cooper and Woman Gaga’s relationship, following their romantic efficiency of Shallow, (which gained Greatest Authentic Music) from A Star is Born.

Who is aware of what the 2020 ceremony will deliver? There are some things do we all know thus far, equivalent to the way to watch the Oscars within the UK. However what time will the Oscars begin? The place are the Oscars held? And which movies have been shortlisted?

Discover out all of the solutions to your 2020 Academy Awards questions as we undergo every little thing we all know concerning the ceremony thus far.

Find out how to watch the Oscars within the UK

Sky Cinema Oscars is the place to look at the Oscars within the UK. You possibly can entry it with a Cinema Cross with Now TV. They provide a free trial for seven days so should you time it proper you’ll be able to watch the Oscars reside without spending a dime on the evening. For those who’d relatively not keep up that late, you’ll be able to catch the Oscars ceremony when it’s repeated on Monday night within the UK.

Begin your seven day Now TV free trial.

When is the Oscars?

This 12 months the Oscars will happen on Sunday ninth February 2020. That is barely sooner than typical, as The Academy Awards have historically been held in the direction of the tip of February and even early March.

What time does the Oscars begin?

Because the ceremony takes place within the US, the awards will air late Sunday evening (ninth February) and into the early hours of Monday morning. Protection will start reside from the pink carpet as the celebrities arrive for the primary occasion.

Final 12 months, this kicked off at 10pm on the Sunday evening with the precise ceremony commencing at 1am. You possibly can entry the Sky protection by way of a Now TV go.

The place are the Oscars held?

2020 marks the 92nd Oscars ceremony which can happen on the similar location as final 12 months’s occasion, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Will the Oscars 2020 have a number?

After a lot hypothesis about whether or not the 2020 awards may have a number or not, The Academy introduced that this 12 months will as soon as once more be host-less. On its official Twitter account, The Academy tweeted about what we will anticipate from this 12 months’s ceremony. “Stars”, “Performances” and “Surprises” get inexperienced ticks, however there’s a pink cross subsequent to “Host”.

This 12 months’s #Oscars at a look: ✅ Stars



✅ Performances



✅ Surprises



???? Host See you Feb. ninth! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January eight, 2020

Prior to now, whoever is chosen to host the Oscars ceremony has normally been introduced months forward of the occasion, definitely earlier than the brand new 12 months. As there had been no host announcement greater than every week into January, it was suspected that the 2020 occasion could be going forward with out a host as soon as once more.

The 2019 Oscars was unexpectedly host-less after comic Kevin Hart stepped down following controversy surrounding homophobic tweets which resurfaced on-line. Regardless of this, viewing figures noticed an 11.5% improve from the earlier 12 months with a median of 29.6 million tuning in to look at, in line with the Hollywood Reporter.

Who’re the 2020 Oscar nominees?

The official Oscar nominees will likely be introduced on Monday 13th January 2020. What has been launched is a shortlist of eligible movies throughout 9 classes. The classes cowl every little thing from Documentary Function and Animated Brief Movie to Visible Results and Make-up and Hairstyling.

Frontrunners for the Greatest Image class embrace As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, Joker, and The Irishman.

The Greatest Actress award favourites embrace Lupita Nyong’o for Us and Saoirse Ronan for Little Ladies whereas Greatest Actor picks embrace Leonardo DiCaprio for As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood and Tom Hanks for A Lovely Day In The Neighbourhood. You possibly can learn our full account of the 2020 Oscars frontrunners right here.

Though initially up for awards consideration, Cats will reportedly not be thought-about following scathing critiques from critics which cited a variety of points with the movie, most notably the creepy and disorientating visible and particular results.

1917, The Irishman and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been shortlisted for the Oscars’ Visible Results class whereas the songs Speechless from Aladdin and each By no means Too Late and Spirit from The Lion King are at the moment listed within the Music (authentic tune) class amongst others. The total checklist is offered on The Academy’s web site.

Will there be an Oscars Greatest Well-liked Movie class?

Though the Greatest Well-liked Movie class hasn’t been dominated out for the long run, it doesn’t appear to be it’s making an look for the 2020 ceremony.

Again in 2018, The Academy introduced it could be introducing the brand new class. The concept was to rejoice the type of blockbuster viewers love to look at however could be unlikely to make consideration for prestigious awards like Greatest Image.

Following controversy this resolution was reversed after the brand new award class proved unpopular and wasn’t taken to by the board of governors.

Who gained the main awards on the 2019 Oscars?

Final 12 months noticed quite a few shocking wins together with Brit Olivia Colman who scooped the award for Greatest Lead Actress with a captivating speech. Colman performed Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthinos’s The Favorite which co-starred Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Additionally portraying an actual determine, Rami Malek gained Greatest Main Actor for his efficiency as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (regardless of the movie not being as a lot of successful with critics because it was with viewers).

The coveted Greatest Image award and for Writing (authentic screenplay) went to Inexperienced E book for which Mahershala Ali additionally gained Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function. Alfonso Cuarón cleaned up with the Greatest Director award for Roma in addition to for Greatest Overseas Language movie and Greatest Cinematography.

Maybe one of the vital memorable occasions of the night was Bradley Cooper and Woman Gaga’s Greatest Authentic Music win for Shallow from A Star is Born. The pair carried out the tune reside on the evening and appeared so beloved up that the web exploded with hypothesis that they have been collectively.

Woman Gaga has since stated the efficiency was deliberate and that she and Cooper deliberately tried to idiot folks into believing they have been in love.

There’s a full checklist of 2019 Oscars award winners for the 91st ceremony is offered and the 2020 nominees are because of be introduced on Monday 13th January. Watch this house for additional Oscars information.