Oscars 2020: When are the Academy Awards on TV? How to watch the ceremony online

Now the Golden Globes are accomplished and dusted, consideration is popping to the fast-approaching 2020 Oscars awards ceremony.

Final yr’s Academy Awards was a host-less occasion for the primary time, British favourites like Olivia Colman took dwelling the gold and the occasion sparked big hypothesis round Bradley Cooper and Woman Gaga’s relationship, following their romantic efficiency of Shallow, (which gained Greatest Authentic Track) from A Star is Born.

Who is aware of what the 2020 ceremony will convey? There are some things do we all know up to now, corresponding to watch the Oscars within the UK. However what time will the Oscars begin? The place are the Oscars held? And which movies have been shortlisted?

Discover out all of the solutions to your 2020 Academy Awards questions as we undergo all the pieces we all know concerning the ceremony up to now.

Sky Cinema Oscars is the place to observe the Oscars within the UK.

When is the Oscars?

This yr the Oscars will happen on Sunday ninth February 2020. That is barely sooner than regular, as The Academy Awards have historically been held in the direction of the top of February and even early March.

What time does the Oscars begin?

Because the ceremony takes place within the US, the awards will air late Sunday evening (ninth February) and into the early hours of Monday morning. Protection will start stay from the purple carpet as the celebrities arrive for the primary occasion.

Final yr, this kicked off at 10pm on the Sunday evening with the precise ceremony commencing at 1am. You’ll be able to entry the Sky protection by way of a Now TV go.

The place are the Oscars held?

2020 marks the 92nd Oscars ceremony which can happen on the similar location as final yr’s occasion, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Will the Oscars 2020 have a bunch?

After a lot hypothesis about whether or not the 2020 awards can have a bunch or not, The Academy introduced that this yr will as soon as once more be host-less. On its official Twitter account, The Academy tweeted about what we are able to count on from this yr’s ceremony. “Stars”, “Performances” and “Surprises” get inexperienced ticks, however there’s a purple cross subsequent to “Host”.

Previously, whoever is chosen to host the Oscars ceremony has normally been introduced months forward of the occasion, actually earlier than the brand new yr. As there had been no host announcement greater than per week into January, it was suspected that the 2020 occasion could be going forward with no host as soon as once more.

The 2019 Oscars was unexpectedly host-less after comic Kevin Hart stepped down following controversy surrounding homophobic tweets, which resurfaced on-line. Regardless of this, viewing figures noticed an 11.5% enhance from the earlier yr with a median of 29.6 million tuning in to observe, in response to the Hollywood Reporter.

Who’re the 2020 Oscar nominees?

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in ONCE UPON TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.

The Oscar nominees have been introduced on Monday 13th January and have brought on controversy from the off.

Though there have been surprises round who missed out on nominations, a few of these tipped to be up for the awards did make the ultimate shortlist. Leonardo DiCaprio (As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story) are all up for finest actor in a number one function.

Scarlett Johansson was listed in each the lead actress (Marriage Story) and supporting actress (JoJo Rabbit) classes with Margot Robbie (Bombshell) and Florence Pugh (Little Ladies) additionally up for supporting actress awards. For finest supporting actor, each Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) characteristic alongside Tom Hanks (A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood).

Renee Zellweger (Judy), Saoirse Ronan (Little Ladies) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) have been amongst these listed within the main actress class whereas Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Awkwafina (The Farewell) and Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) missed out on nominations for finest actress. This got here as a shock to many and attracted criticism about lack of variety across the actor and actress classes total (Erivo is the one individual of color to have been nominated in any performing class).

The backlash in opposition to this yr’s Academy Awards nominations comes 4 years after the 2016 #OscarsSoWhite criticism. The Oscar nominations for Greatest Director have additionally brought on controversy. All 5 nominees are males, together with Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Sam Mendes (1917) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), regardless of there being latest acclaimed movies directed by ladies. Greta Gerwig (Little Ladies), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Marielle Heller (A Lovely Day within the Neighbourhood) have been all missed off the director shortlist.

The movie with essentially the most nominations total (and now of all time) is Joker with 11, together with for Greatest Image alongside Little Ladies, Ford vs. Ferrari and 1917 amongst others. As soon as Upon a Time…in Hollywood additionally makes the Greatest Image listing and is up for 10 nominations, as is The Irishman and in addition 1917. Parasite and JoJo Rabbit then come joint third place for many nominations, boasting six apiece.

Will there be an Oscars Greatest Widespread Movie class?

Though the Greatest Widespread Movie class hasn’t been dominated out for the long run, it gained’t be making an look for the 2020 ceremony.

Again in 2018, The Academy introduced it might be introducing the brand new class. The concept was to have fun the type of blockbuster viewers love to observe however could be unlikely to make consideration for prestigious awards like Greatest Image.

Following controversy, this determination was reversed as the brand new award class proved unpopular and wasn’t taken to by the board of governors.

Who gained the main awards on the 2019 Oscars?

Final yr noticed plenty of shocking wins together with Brit Olivia Colman who scooped the award for Greatest Lead Actress with a captivating speech. Colman performed Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthinos’s The Favorite which co-starred Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Additionally portraying an actual determine, Rami Malek gained Greatest Main Actor for his efficiency as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (regardless of the movie not being as a lot of a success with critics because it was with viewers).

The coveted Greatest Image award and for Writing (authentic screenplay) went to Inexperienced E book for which Mahershala Ali additionally gained Greatest Actor in a Supporting Position. Alfonso Cuarón cleaned up with the Greatest Director award for Roma in addition to for Greatest Overseas Language movie and Greatest Cinematography.

Maybe probably the most memorable occasions of the night was Bradley Cooper and Woman Gaga’s Greatest Authentic Track win for Shallow from A Star is Born. The pair carried out the track stay on the evening and regarded so cherished up that the web exploded with hypothesis that they have been collectively.

Woman Gaga has since stated the efficiency was deliberate and that she and Cooper deliberately tried to idiot folks into believing they have been in love.

There’s a full listing of 2019 Oscars award winners for the 91st ceremony is out there and the 2020 nominees are because of be introduced on Monday 13th January. Watch this house for additional Oscars information.