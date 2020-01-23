O’Shea Jackson Jr Says WWE Can Call Him Anytime

O’Shea Jackson Jr is far more than the actor who portrayed his father Ice Dice in Straight Outta Compton. He’s additionally a WWE fanatic.

Jackson just lately defined to a fan why he determined to step in entrance of the digital camera. His preliminary intention was to remain behind the scenes, however he desires to make use of his platform to assist others.

Renee Younger replied to Jackson saying: “You can come on our sports show!” Jackson was fast to reply saying that he’s an enormous WWE fan and the corporate can be at liberty to present him a name any time.

Renee cease threatening me with a great time. WWE CAN USE ME FOR ANYTHING IMA LOYAL FANATIC

We’ll have to attend and see if Jackson finds his approach onto WWE Backstage. He definitely appears to have an open invitation.