Osmania University Professor Arrested For Alleged Maoists Links: Police

Officers stated the police have incriminating data in opposition to the Osmania professor.

Hyderabad:

A professor of the Osmania College in Hyderabad was arrested for suspected hyperlinks with the Maoists, the police stated. Affiliate Professor of Telugu division, C Kasim, was allegedly concerned in a case registered below Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act amongst different sections in Mulugu Police station in 2015.

“That case is under investigation and we collected the material evidences also. Recently some inputs have also been received,” Siddipet police Commissioner D Joel Davis stated.

“We obtained a search warrant and conducted searches at his residence in the early morning. We seized certain documents and some electronic evidence,” the police official stated.

He stated the police have the incriminating data that the OU college is in steady contact with Maoists occasion leaders.

C Kasim is allegedly working as an organiser of “united front vertical” of Maoists for Telangana state. “He is the coordinator for funding and other things,” the official stated including hat C Kasim can be produced in an area court docket in Gajwel.

CPI senior chief Narayana alleged that the federal government was intentionally harassing intellectuals below the pretext of getting Maoist hyperlinks and foisting false instances.

Final 12 months Okay Jagan, an assistant professor of the OU and a member of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Virasam), was picked up from his residence by a police group from Jogulamba Gadwal district for his suspected hyperlinks with the Maoists. In 2018, Virasam chief and famend Telugu poet P Varavara Rao was arrested by Maharashtra Police in Bhima Koregaon case.