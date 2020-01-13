Ostrich tucks into safari park visitor’s treats

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

A girl was left squealing in her automotive as a hungry ostrich determined to stay its lengthy neck by means of the window and aggressively assist itself to a bowl of treats.

The footage, which seems to be filmed at Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, Tennessee, reveals the hungry fowl method a automotive window as a lady, who was along with her boyfriend, gives treats to a deer and resolve to tuck into the meals uninvited.

The ostrich wards off the frightened deer earlier than sticking its neck by means of the window and taking repetitive jabs on the bowl of meals.

In the course of the clip, the flightless fowl spots the deer being fed by the lady and scares the mammal off by holding its wings out.

The fowl then aggressively eats the bowl of treats as the lady screams in concern.

Because the ostrich continues to sink its beak into the treats, the lady shouts: ‘Oh hey! Ain’t no extra! Ain’t no extra!’

Regardless of the lady’s screams, one other ostrich approaches the automotive’s window and decides to hitch in with the enjoyable by serving to itself to the treats too.

Moments later, the terrified lady throws the bowl of treats out of the automotive in a bid to flee the aggressive birds.

Ostriches are the world’s largest fowl and might dash as much as 43mph and run over distance at 31mph.

The highly effective birds sometimes eat crops, roots, and seeds nevertheless they may typically eat bugs, lizards and varied varieties of small rodents relying on their habitat.