Other Royal Family Members Who Have Stepped Down

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made historical past final week with their resolution to go away the Royal household and grow to be financially unbiased.

It was a stunning resolution — however not utterly with out precedent. Over time there have been a number of members of the British Royal household who’ve abdicated, stepped down, or renounced their Royal titles.

Some selected love, some selected normalcy, some didn’t have a selection in any respect! See all those that paved the best way for the (former?) Duke and Duchess of Sussex (beneath)!

King Edward VIII

” width=”580″> (c) BBC/YouTube

This is able to be a really romantic story if not for some, uh, Nazis.

In 1936, King Edward VIII met and fell in love with an American girl named Wallis Simpson. Sadly she was married and needed to break up (her second, truly) so as to marry Edward. That was unacceptable to the Church of England, of which the King is the top, which on the time took an much more conservative view of divorce than they do now. The British authorities instructed Edward he must abdicate his title if he needed to marry Simpson, and that’s precisely what he ended up doing. He was given the brand new title Duke of Windsor and his youthful brother, King George VI was topped. Edward was king for less than 326 days.

Right here’s the place the fairy story side of the connection rubs up in opposition to the real-life horrors of historical past. After their marriage in 1937, Edward and Wallis toured Germany, and in World Struggle II they have been accused of being Nazi sympathizers; it was a severe sufficient accusation that Edward was thought-about a honest nationwide safety threat — and downgraded to Governor of the Bahamas and shipped off to the distant islands. He and Wallis remained collectively for the remainder of his life till he died in 1972.

Prince Philip

” width=”580″> (c) John Rainford/WENN

Prince Philip has been the husband of Queen Elizabeth so lengthy folks overlook his place earlier than that. He was educated within the UK and served within the British Royal Navy, however he was truly born into Greek and Danish royalty. So so as to marry Liz he truly needed to formally resign his former royal titles and grow to be a naturalized British topic.

” width=”580″> (c) ITV/WENN

It wasn’t an excessive amount of of a loss as he was then instantly given the title of Duke of Edinburgh after which after all Consort of the Queen. Not precisely a step down… However he’s a member of the British Royal household who renounced his titles, so we figured price a point out.

Peter and Zara Phillips

” width=”580″> Peter and Zara in 2015. (c) Lia Toby/WENN

She isn’t talked about as a lot, however Queen Elizabeth additionally has a daughter, Princess Anne. Whereas the youngsters of the daughter of the Queen weren’t assured titles within the male-centric system, Elizabeth did supply Peter and Zara Phillips official titles.

Nevertheless, in a daring transfer Anne and their father, Mark Phillips, declined — saying they needed their youngsters to have extra regular lives. Zara stated years later she felt “lucky” she didn’t have a Royal title after seeing how little freedom her cousins Harry and Will had.

Nevertheless, Zara ended up changing into a celeb anyway due to her Olympic degree equestrian expertise. She gained the Silver on the 2012 video games and was even awarded the MBE for her achievements within the sport!

” width=”580″> (c) Paul Smith/Daniel Deme/WENN

Prince Andrew

” width=”580″> (c) BBC/WENN

That is maybe probably the most ignominious instance of a Royal stepping down from his duties.

Prince Andrew had been related to convicted pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein for a few years, however after the latter’s new prosecution for intercourse trafficking in 2019, the Royal’s actions whereas hanging together with his notorious buddy have been put underneath much more scrutiny.

” width=”580″> The notorious picture of Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts, who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have intercourse with the Royal when she was simply 17. / (c) BBC/WENN

After a disastrous TV interview by which he was making an attempt to defend himself, public sentiment turned utterly on the Duke of York.

Simply days later he introduced he was leaving his Royal duties “for the foreseeable future.” Whereas his assertion proclaimed it was his resolution, a number of sources indicated it was truly his mom, Queen Elizabeth, who handed down the sentence.

Prince Michael Of Kent

” width=”580″> (c) WENN/SCHROEWIG

Prince Michael Of Kent, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth, had to surrender his place within the line of succession — he was 15th in line to the throne — so as to marry Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnitz. Why? As a result of she’s Catholic. Yep, that Church of England factor once more…

Nevertheless, his place was truly reinstated as a result of a legislation change in 2015, although now he’s truly 48th in line. However his youngsters are in line, in order that’s good.

Princess Diana

” width=”580″> (c) WENN

We don’t typically consider this as stepping down from Royal duties, however when Princess Diana divorced Prince Charles she did certainly quit her designation as Her Royal Highness, and naturally her place because the one-day Queen Consort.

The wedding had been one thing of a practice wreck for fairly a while, with each having admitted to dishonest. On Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana famously quipped, “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” Yeah. Ouch. Finally Queen Elizabeth gave the inexperienced mild to the divorce, and like her son would 1 / 4 century later, Diana Spencer went into negotiations with the Royal household.

She got here out fairly properly in the long run. She was awarded hundreds of thousands within the divorce and in addition retained an allowance and an residence in Kensington Palace, in addition to retaining the title of Diana, Princess of Wales.

[Image via BBC/Daniel Deme/WENN.]