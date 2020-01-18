Otis Continues To Flirt With Mandy Rose

Otis actually likes Mandy Rose. The Heavy Equipment member has been coping with the Golden Goddess for weeks and the 2 are getting even nearer.

This week’s Friday Night time SmackDown noticed a spot go down the place Otis caught Rose as she fell from the highest turnbuckle to the ground. His robust arms simply dealt with her weight and he later commented about how good and heat she felt.

Otis continued as he despatched out a tweet saying “#WATCHyourTOEZ baby” together with an image holding his dream woman. He additionally confessed his emotions as soon as once more in a brief submit.

I LIKE YOU A LOT My lovely peach

Otis has captured the fascination of many WWE followers. Vince McMahon can also be very excessive on him. Let’s see if Mandy Rose will begin to really feel the identical manner.