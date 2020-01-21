Otis earns 27-18 victory against Bethune

The Otis Bulldogs earned a win once they defeated Bethune 27-18 on Friday.

Bethune was paced in scoring by Alex Millan who put up eight factors whereas gathering two rebounds. Jailyn Morris had a notable evening, scoring 4 factors.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Otis will keep dwelling and play Stratton/Liberty, whereas Bethune will journey to play Lone Star.

Otis has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up right this moment



This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.