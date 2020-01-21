News

Otis earns 27-18 victory against Bethune

January 22, 2020
The Otis Bulldogs earned a win once they defeated Bethune 27-18 on Friday.

Bethune was paced in scoring by Alex Millan who put up eight factors whereas gathering two rebounds. Jailyn Morris had a notable evening, scoring 4 factors.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Otis will keep dwelling and play Stratton/Liberty, whereas Bethune will journey to play Lone Star.

Otis has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.

