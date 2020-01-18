Otis Says His Heart Is Ready To Explode With Emotion After Catching Mandy Rose

Otis and Mandy Rose appear to have one thing happening SmackDown. Sonya Deville may not be having fun with it an excessive amount of, however Otis is definitely having the time of his life.

Following his phase on WWE Friday Evening SmackDown the place he caught Mandy Rose as she fell, he was very pleased with himself. When Kayla Braxton requested Otis the way it felt to have Mandy Rose in his arms, he clearly loved it.

“It felt so nice and warm and I caught her to save her. That was a big fall right there and she landed right on the oversized load.”

This angle is perhaps upsetting Sonya Deville, however Otis’ coronary heart is stuffed with emotion and its able to explode. He’s fairly smitten with Rose and that doesn’t appear to be going away any time quickly. You’ll be able to try the interview under.

Tucker took a second to let Otis know that he doesn’t need to see him get his coronary heart damaged. Let’s see the place this angle leads.

