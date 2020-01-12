O’TOOLE: Freedom must be the future for Iran

By: Erin O’Toole

This week all Canadians mourned alongside the households of passengers who died on Flight 752. For a lot of who got here to Canada from Iran, this week’s occasions had been a stark reminder of why they left that nation. For others, who don’t observe occasions there, it uncovered the surprising actuality of Iran’s fascist dictatorship and its whole disregard for human life.

Let’s get one factor straight: launching a missile at a scheduled civilian plane with an figuring out transponder departing from their very own capital metropolis’s worldwide airport was not an accident, it was a criminal offense. One on the finish of an extended checklist of crimes this regime has perpetrated in opposition to harmless civilians in Iran and overseas for many years.

That is the regime that murdered 85 individuals within the bombing of the Jewish Group Centre in Buenos Aires and killed and wounded lots of of U.S. and Allied service members with roadside bombs in Iraq. It’s the regime that has the blood of hundreds of Iraqis on its arms – killed by Iranian-funded and directed militias. It’s the regime that killed two Canadian residents in its infamous Evin jail. Whereas the circumstances surrounding the 2018 loss of life of Professor Kavous Seyed-Emami stay murky, a former Iranian official confirmed that Canadian photo-journalist Zahra Kazemi was raped, tortured and killed by Iranian officers in 2003.

Since 1979, nearly all of victims of the Iranian regime have been the Iranian individuals themselves. Regardless of this historical past and the potential for brutal penalties, courageous Iranians are once more on the streets this week courageously protesting in opposition to their oppressors and condemning their very own authorities’s culpability within the Flight 752 assault. Forgotten by many in our grief in Canada is the truth that the assault additionally killed 147 Iranian residents. Iranians are condemning using their cash to fund terrorism in Iraq, in Israel, and around the globe. And they’re calling for freedom – freedom of speech, free elections, and the liberty for Iranians to satisfy the true promise of a rustic and a individuals wealthy in historical past, tradition and financial potential. Canada needs to be supporting their pursuit of freedom.

This week, Canada’s Conservatives known as on the Canadian Authorities to take some instant steps. First, the Trudeau authorities should cease their foot-dragging on itemizing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. Parliament voted in favour of doing this in 2018, however the Liberals have ignored this democratic directive. Second, we should work with our allies to demand that the Iranian regime compensate all victims of the crash, repatriate their stays, and maintain the perpetrators of this crime accountable. And third, launch a listing of Magnitsky Sanctions that shall be introduced in opposition to officers within the Iranian regime inside 90 days if they don’t cooperate. We also needs to ask our allies to hitch us on this effort.

However we should do extra. As Canadians are studying, to disregard the cries for freedom of the oppressed individuals of Iran, and to merely tolerate the theocratic fascists that govern them, locations the lives of Canadians in danger. We will now not flip our backs on the world. We’d like a principled overseas coverage that persistently and resolutely stands up for freedom.

The battle for freedom and human rights is common and Canada was a pacesetter. We will lead once more by calling free of charge and honest elections, and by leveraging our international alliances to persuade our associates and like-minded nations to face with the Iranian individuals and in opposition to their oppressors. It’s time free of charge nations to cease ignoring and even normalizing tyranny. Not solely is it the suitable factor to do – but it surely’s additionally the one method to rise up for our nationwide safety and the protection of the Canadian individuals.

138 of the 167 individuals who boarded Flight 752 had been on their method to Canada. They had been visiting household, returning to school, and chasing their desires in a rustic the place freedom just isn’t an phantasm. And plenty of of them had been coming residence. Whether or not they had been Canadian residents, residents, or overseas college students, they had been coming to make our nice nation even larger. As we mourn them, we should rededicate ourselves to the pursuit of freedom of their title.

Erin O’Toole is the Conservative Shadow Minister of International Affairs and MP for Durham