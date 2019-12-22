News

Our Dumb Decade: Best Of 2015

Supreme Courtroom Releases Younger Scalia’s Audition Tape

Authorities Admits It Was Solely Behind Destruction Of North Tower

HR Director Reminds Staff That Any Crying Completed At Workplace Should Be Work-Associated

Lady’s Dad and mom Accepting Of Combined-Attractiveness Relationship

Space Man Keen To Give Up Any Of Muslims’ Rights Crucial To Really feel Protected

Lonesome Alito Declares Marriage Solely Between A Man And The Sea

Chicago Introduces New Citywide Gun-Sharing Stations

Chinese language Officers Vow To Repair Nation’s Crumbling Reeducation System

Invoice Belichick Credit Victory To His God

Neighbors Come Collectively To Watch BMW Proprietor Wrestle In Snow

Firm To Experiment With Valuing Staff

Space Lady Not Good Sufficient Artist To Justify Eccentricities

Native Teen Would Select Gun With Night time Imaginative and prescient Laser Scope If He Joined Military

‘You Are Not Your Job,’ Obama Reminds Himself All through Bathe

Instructor Who Dedicates Life To College students Complete Fucking Bitch

Report: Center East Shortly Working Out Of Land Space For Violence To Spill Over To

Loyal Senator Nonetheless Mendacity Patiently In Spot The place Beloved Invoice Died

Report: Whites Extra Probably To Be Named CEOs Than Equally Sociopathic Black Candidates

Older Prostitute Explains To Youthful Prostitute Who Richard Belzer Is, What He Expects

Man All the time Carries Gun In Case He Wants To Escalate State of affairs

Oh God, Instructor Organized Desks In Big Circle

Report: White Home Officers Intentionally Hid FDR’s Mechanical Spider Legs From Public

Pigeon That Flew Down Into Subway Going To Want All His Wits To Get Out Of This One

Specialists Say Greatest Choice Now Is Preserving Nation As Snug As Attainable Until Finish

Report: San Francisco To Shut Doorways Over Rising Hire

Serial Killer Admits He’s Misplaced Monitor Of Sample He Was Going For Initially

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Solely Nation The place This Repeatedly Occurs

Field With Cooking Directions Instantly Retrieved From Trash

Obama Practices Defiant Speech To Aliens Late At Night time Behind Oval Workplace Desk

New Seaworld Present Simply Elephant Drowning In Massive Tank Of Water With No Rationalization

I Am Enjoyable — By Hillary Clinton

Buyer Who Declined Preliminary Provide Of Help Comes Crawling Again

Research Finds Managed Washington, D.C. Wildfires Essential For Restoring Wholesome Political Surroundings

Roger Goodell Quietly Says Goodnight To Hallway Of NFL Greats’ Chemically Preserved Our bodies

Relationship Specialists Advocate Single Girls Attempt Bathing In Open Stream Till Suitor Glimpses Them Via Timber

Nation Happy As Selena Gomez Completes Transition Into Sexualized Plaything

