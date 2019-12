Our Dumb Decade: Best Of 2018

Nation Not Certain How Many Ex-Trump Staffers It Can Safely Reabsorb

Crimson Cross Points Reminder They Can’t Settle for Donations From Individuals With Unfastened Blood Cupped In Arms

‘No, Take Jeb Instead,’ Screams George W. Bush Whereas Shoving Brother Into Father’s Grave

Nation Admits Being So Coked-Out In ’80s They Have No Reminiscence Of Studying ‘Cujo’

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Solely Nation The place This Usually Occurs

HR Director Doesn’t Know What It Is About Her That Makes Individuals Need To Unload All Their Issues

Jesus Broadcasts Plans To Return As soon as The Dow Clears 27,000

Grandma Amazed By How Fuckable Grandson Has Gotten Since She Noticed Him Final

Lions, Zebras, Giraffes Run Off Cliff Shrieking En Masse As Shadow Of Melania Trump’s Jet Passes Over Savanna

Pony Anxiously Ready For Attendant To Flag Massive Youngster As Too Huge For Experience

Embarrassed Brett Kavanaugh Can’t Consider He Wore Handmaid Costume On Identical Day As Protesters

College Admits It Fairly Bizarre They Let Bunch Of 20-12 months-Olds Dwell In Huge Mansion And Torture Every Different

The Onion Proudly Stands With The Media As The Enemy Of The Individuals

New ICE Agent Establishes Dominance By Beating Up Greatest Youngster Prisoner On First Day

Bodybuilder Robust, However Now What?

25 Million Onion Social Customers Run Into Wonderful Flames Of Headquarters In Hopes Of Utilizing Web site One Final Time

Mark Zuckerberg Insists Anybody With Identical Skewed Values And Unrelenting Thirst For Energy May Have Made Identical Errors

Couple Fucking At Subsequent Desk Clearly On Third Date

Rain-Soaked Robert Mueller Lets Manafort Surf One Last Monster Wave Earlier than Bringing Him In

Trump Boys Assemble Faux Melania For Lonely Father To Spend Time With

Kanye West: ‘I Would’ve Ridden Away From A Slave Plantation On A Motorbike First Probability I Acquired’

Report Suggests Stalin Was Simply One Nice Purge Away From Creating Communist Utopia

Mother Makes Certain Everybody Has Masturbated Earlier than Lengthy Automotive Experience

Mike Pompeo Can’t Consider Senate Simply Expects He’ll Reply Questions With out Being Tortured First

Black Father Offers Son The Discuss About Holding Actually Any Object

‘I Must Make Sure You Have The Skills To Please My Grandson,’ Says Queen Elizabeth Disrobing Earlier than Meghan Markle

NRA Advert Director Nonetheless Looking out For Proper Sinister Music To Play Over Footage Of Excessive Schoolers

New Office Variety Initiative Kills One White Worker Each Hour On The Hour Till Extra Minority Candidates Employed

Panicked Billy Graham Realizes He Took Improper Flip Into Heaven’s Largest Homosexual Neighborhood

White Supremacist Drained After Lengthy Day Of Interviews With Mainstream Information Retailers

Tearful Elon Musk Warns About Risks Of AI After Having Coronary heart Damaged By Stunning Robotrix

New Report Finds Grownup Movie Star Could Have Paid Over $130,000 To Cowl Up Sexual Encounter With Trump

2018 The 12 months It All Going To Fall Into Place, Delusional Sources Report

