Our Dumb Decade: Best Of 2018

2018 The 12 months It All Going To Fall Into Place, Delusional Sources Report
Mother Hasn’t Stated Full, Uninterrupted Sentence To Household Since 1997
New Report Finds Grownup Movie Star Could Have Paid Over $130,000 To Cowl Up Sexual Encounter With Trump
Tearful Elon Musk Warns About Risks Of AI After Having Coronary heart Damaged By Stunning Robotrix
‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Solely Nation The place This Usually Occurs
‘It’s Step, Twist, Step, Dammit!’ Yells Leotard-Sporting, Cigarette-Smoking John Kelly Whereas Choreographing Upcoming Army Parade
White Supremacist Drained After Lengthy Day Of Interviews With Mainstream Information Retailers
Nation Praying For Tremendous Nasty Luge Accident
Panicked Billy Graham Realizes He Took Improper Flip Into Heaven’s Largest Homosexual Neighborhood
New Office Variety Initiative Kills One White Worker Each Hour On The Hour Till Extra Minority Candidates Employed
NRA Advert Director Nonetheless Looking out For Proper Sinister Music To Play Over Footage Of Excessive Schoolers
‘I Must Make Sure You Have The Skills To Please My Grandson,’ Says Queen Elizabeth Disrobing Earlier than Meghan Markle
Jeff Bezos Tables Newest Breakthrough Price-Reducing Concept After Realizing It’s Simply Slaves
Black Father Offers Son The Discuss About Holding Actually Any Object
Mike Pompeo Can’t Consider Senate Simply Expects He’ll Reply Questions With out Being Tortured First
Mother Makes Certain Everybody Has Masturbated Earlier than Lengthy Automotive Experience
Pal Dishonorably Discharged From Navigation Duties After Lacking Exit
Report Suggests Stalin Was Simply One Nice Purge Away From Creating Communist Utopia
Kanye West: ‘I Would’ve Ridden Away From A Slave Plantation On A Motorbike First Probability I Acquired’
Trump Boys Assemble Faux Melania For Lonely Father To Spend Time With
Rain-Soaked Robert Mueller Lets Manafort Surf One Last Monster Wave Earlier than Bringing Him In
Couple Fucking At Subsequent Desk Clearly On Third Date
Mark Zuckerberg Insists Anybody With Identical Skewed Values And Unrelenting Thirst For Energy May Have Made Identical Errors
25 Million Onion Social Customers Run Into Wonderful Flames Of Headquarters In Hopes Of Utilizing Web site One Final Time
Papa John’s Removes N-Phrase From Menus
Bodybuilder Robust, However Now What?
New ICE Agent Establishes Dominance By Beating Up Greatest Youngster Prisoner On First Day
The Onion Proudly Stands With The Media As The Enemy Of The Individuals
Hearth Hydrant Blows Load Over Sizzling Neighborhood Children
College Admits It Fairly Bizarre They Let Bunch Of 20-12 months-Olds Dwell In Huge Mansion And Torture Every Different
Embarrassed Brett Kavanaugh Can’t Consider He Wore Handmaid Costume On Identical Day As Protesters
Eiffel Tower Lastly Accomplished
Pony Anxiously Ready For Attendant To Flag Massive Youngster As Too Huge For Experience
Lions, Zebras, Giraffes Run Off Cliff Shrieking En Masse As Shadow Of Melania Trump’s Jet Passes Over Savanna
Grandma Amazed By How Fuckable Grandson Has Gotten Since She Noticed Him Final
Jesus Broadcasts Plans To Return As soon as The Dow Clears 27,000
HR Director Doesn’t Know What It Is About Her That Makes Individuals Need To Unload All Their Issues
Nation Admits Being So Coked-Out In ’80s They Have No Reminiscence Of Studying ‘Cujo’
‘No, Take Jeb Instead,’ Screams George W. Bush Whereas Shoving Brother Into Father’s Grave
Crimson Cross Points Reminder They Can’t Settle for Donations From Individuals With Unfastened Blood Cupped In Arms
Nation Not Certain How Many Ex-Trump Staffers It Can Safely Reabsorb
