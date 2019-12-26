News

Our Dumb Decade: Best Of 2018

December 26, 2019
3 Min Read

Slideshow

SEE MORE: Our Dumb Decade

2018 The 12 months It All Going To Fall Into Place, Delusional Sources Report

Commercial

Mother Hasn’t Stated Full, Uninterrupted Sentence To Household Since 1997

Commercial

New Report Finds Grownup Movie Star Could Have Paid Over $130,000 To Cowl Up Sexual Encounter With Trump

Commercial

Tearful Elon Musk Warns About Risks Of AI After Having Coronary heart Damaged By Stunning Robotrix

Commercial

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Solely Nation The place This Usually Occurs

Commercial

‘It’s Step, Twist, Step, Dammit!’ Yells Leotard-Sporting, Cigarette-Smoking John Kelly Whereas Choreographing Upcoming Army Parade

Commercial

White Supremacist Drained After Lengthy Day Of Interviews With Mainstream Information Retailers

Commercial

Nation Praying For Tremendous Nasty Luge Accident

Commercial

Panicked Billy Graham Realizes He Took Improper Flip Into Heaven’s Largest Homosexual Neighborhood

Commercial

New Office Variety Initiative Kills One White Worker Each Hour On The Hour Till Extra Minority Candidates Employed

Commercial

NRA Advert Director Nonetheless Looking out For Proper Sinister Music To Play Over Footage Of Excessive Schoolers

Commercial

‘I Must Make Sure You Have The Skills To Please My Grandson,’ Says Queen Elizabeth Disrobing Earlier than Meghan Markle

Commercial

Jeff Bezos Tables Newest Breakthrough Price-Reducing Concept After Realizing It’s Simply Slaves

Commercial

Black Father Offers Son The Discuss About Holding Actually Any Object

Commercial

Mike Pompeo Can’t Consider Senate Simply Expects He’ll Reply Questions With out Being Tortured First

Commercial

Mother Makes Certain Everybody Has Masturbated Earlier than Lengthy Automotive Experience

Commercial

Pal Dishonorably Discharged From Navigation Duties After Lacking Exit

Commercial

Report Suggests Stalin Was Simply One Nice Purge Away From Creating Communist Utopia

Commercial

Kanye West: ‘I Would’ve Ridden Away From A Slave Plantation On A Motorbike First Probability I Acquired’

Commercial

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Solely Nation The place This Usually Occurs

Commercial

Trump Boys Assemble Faux Melania For Lonely Father To Spend Time With

Commercial

Rain-Soaked Robert Mueller Lets Manafort Surf One Last Monster Wave Earlier than Bringing Him In

Commercial

Couple Fucking At Subsequent Desk Clearly On Third Date

Commercial

Mark Zuckerberg Insists Anybody With Identical Skewed Values And Unrelenting Thirst For Energy May Have Made Identical Errors

Commercial

25 Million Onion Social Customers Run Into Wonderful Flames Of Headquarters In Hopes Of Utilizing Web site One Final Time

Commercial

Papa John’s Removes N-Phrase From Menus

Commercial

Bodybuilder Robust, However Now What?

Commercial

New ICE Agent Establishes Dominance By Beating Up Greatest Youngster Prisoner On First Day

Commercial

The Onion Proudly Stands With The Media As The Enemy Of The Individuals

Commercial

Hearth Hydrant Blows Load Over Sizzling Neighborhood Children

Commercial

College Admits It Fairly Bizarre They Let Bunch Of 20-12 months-Olds Dwell In Huge Mansion And Torture Every Different

Commercial

Embarrassed Brett Kavanaugh Can’t Consider He Wore Handmaid Costume On Identical Day As Protesters

Commercial

Eiffel Tower Lastly Accomplished

Commercial

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Solely Nation The place This Usually Occurs

Commercial

Pony Anxiously Ready For Attendant To Flag Massive Youngster As Too Huge For Experience

Commercial

Lions, Zebras, Giraffes Run Off Cliff Shrieking En Masse As Shadow Of Melania Trump’s Jet Passes Over Savanna

Commercial

Grandma Amazed By How Fuckable Grandson Has Gotten Since She Noticed Him Final

Commercial

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Solely Nation The place This Usually Occurs

Commercial

Jesus Broadcasts Plans To Return As soon as The Dow Clears 27,000

Commercial

HR Director Doesn’t Know What It Is About Her That Makes Individuals Need To Unload All Their Issues

Commercial

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Solely Nation The place This Usually Occurs

Commercial

Nation Admits Being So Coked-Out In ’80s They Have No Reminiscence Of Studying ‘Cujo’

Commercial

‘No, Take Jeb Instead,’ Screams George W. Bush Whereas Shoving Brother Into Father’s Grave

Commercial

Crimson Cross Points Reminder They Can’t Settle for Donations From Individuals With Unfastened Blood Cupped In Arms

Commercial

Nation Not Certain How Many Ex-Trump Staffers It Can Safely Reabsorb

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment