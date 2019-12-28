“Our House Is On Fire”: Greta Thunberg’s #2019in5words

Greta Thunberg rose to prominence along with her speech on the World Financial Discussion board in January (File)

Echoing the cautionary phrases from her well-known speech on the World Financial Discussion board earlier this 12 months, Swedish Local weather Change activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday jumped on the bandwagon to sum up 2019 in simply 5 phrases, reminding the world as soon as once more of the truth that “our house is on fire”.

“Our house is on fire. #2019in5words,” Ms Thunberg tweeted.

The 16-year outdated activist had risen to prominence along with her speech on the World Financial Discussion board in January, which referred to as on the world to “act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is.”

“Adults keep saying, ”We owe it to the young people to give them hope.” But I don’t want your hope. I don’t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act,” Ms Thunberg had stated.

The Swedish activist not too long ago turned the youngest individual to be named Time Journal’s individual of the 12 months. She was chosen from a shortlist that included US Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, the Hong Kong protesters and the whistleblower who kickstarted the Trump impeachment inquiry.