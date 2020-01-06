Our inmates go missing INSIDE the jail: Guard at Winchester Prison makes admission to watchdog

By David Barrett House Affairs Correspondent For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 17:00 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:00 EST, 6 January 2020

Jail wardens have been dropping monitor of inmates inside certainly one of Britain’s oldest jails, a report reveals at the moment.

Winchester jail is harshly criticised for a sequence of failings – together with errors which meant inmates weren’t ‘accounted for correctly’.

Officers generally had no manner of realizing whether or not offenders have been locked of their cells or have been elsewhere within the 480-bed jail.

The group visited the jail simply weeks earlier than a riot, the place prisoners dislodged bricks in crumbling cell partitions with utensils from the canteen and bits of furnishings, making 2ft vast holes. Then they went on the rampage, filming it on a bootleg cell phone

Peter Clarke, the Chief Inspector of Prisons, mentioned he had thought-about asking the Justice Secretary to intervene after uncovering a sequence of issues at Winchester, which dates from 1849.

His group visited the jail simply weeks earlier than a riot which started after inmates dug their manner out of cells with plastic cutlery.

They dislodged bricks in crumbling cell partitions with utensils from the canteen and bits of furnishings, making 2ft vast holes.

The chief inspector’s report discovered ranges of violence have been up and a few cells have been filthy and fly-infested. It described how violence had soared within the medium safety Class B a part of the jail since an inspection in 2016

Then they went on the rampage, filming it on a bootleg cell phone and posting movies on-line.

The breakout by 19 inmates led to police and specialist officers being drafted in to revive order on August 20.

‘Physical security was proportionate but there were weaknesses in procedural security,’ the report mentioned.

‘Drug testing was poor and the whereabouts of prisoners were not always accounted for correctly,’.

‘During our roll checks, we also found that residential wing staff did not know where prisoners were or how many remained locked in their cells, which was a potential risk to safety.’

The chief inspector’s report discovered ranges of violence have been up and a few cells have been filthy and fly-infested.

It described how violence had soared within the medium safety Class B a part of the jail since an inspection in 2016.

The report mentioned: ‘There had been 260 incidents in the six months leading up to the inspection, compared with 162 in the same period before the previous inspection. Assaults on staff were also very high.’

The breakout by 19 inmates led to police and specialist officers being drafted in to revive order on August 20. Winchester jail is harshly criticised for a sequence of failings – together with errors which meant inmates weren’t ‘accounted for correctly’

Nevertheless, violence was ‘rare’ within the separate, decrease safety Class C space.

Mr Clarke mentioned he gave ‘serious consideration’ to utilizing some of the vital instruments at his disposal – requiring the Justice Secretary to give you an motion plan beneath his ‘Urgent Notification’ powers.

He determined to not, nonetheless, as a result of the governor and employees appeared to have a correct plan and have been making progress.

In September a separate report by the Impartial Monitoring Board mentioned there was a ‘worrying trend’ of inmates utilizing ‘boiled water as a weapon’.

Phil Copple of HM Jail and Probation Service, mentioned: ‘There is still much to do at HMP Winchester, but I know the governor and staff have been working hard to improve safety.’