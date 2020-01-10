“Our Politics Based On Hard Work”: BJP To Kamal Nath Over Swipe At PM

Kamal Nath had reportedly made remarks towards PM Modi’s father and grandfather. (File picture)

New Delhi:

Hitting again at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress chief Kamal Nath for his swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Thursday stated its politics was based mostly on onerous work and expertise whereas the opposition social gathering survived on “dynasty”.

Union minister and senior chief of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Get together (BJP) Prakash Javadekar hit out at Mr Nath over his reported remarks that PM Modi’s father and grandfather didn’t struggle for the nation’s freedom.

“Kamal Nath has made a crass remark by asking whether Narendra Modi’s father and grandfather fought in the freedom struggle. It is reflective of the Congress’s petty mindset. It is still unable to digest Modi, who came from a poor family and whose father sold tea, becoming the prime minister,” Mr Javadekar advised reporters.

PM Modi had reached this place on account of his expertise, honesty, sincerity and the arrogance of individuals in him, he stated, asserting that the BJP’s politics was not based mostly on dynasty, in contrast to that of the Congress.

The politics of the Congress was confined to the Nehru-Gandhi household and had omitted the likes of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mr Javadekar stated, including that PM Modi had emerged because the nation’s prime minister by breaking this “politics of dynasty”.

The Union minister additionally hit again on the Congress for taking a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her absence from a pre-budget assembly chaired by the prime minister, accusing the opposition social gathering of constructing the “worst kind of sexist remarks”.

Earlier within the day, the Congress had tweeted: “How many men does it take to do a woman”s job”, taking a potshot on the finance minister.

Asserting that the remark was completely pointless in a civilised society, Mr Javadekar sought an apology from the opposition social gathering.

Mentioning that the Congress was headed by a lady (Sonia Gandhi), he puzzled whether or not she agreed together with her social gathering’s view on Ms Sitharaman.

For a celebration headed by a lady, the Congress had fallen to a “new low”, Mr Javadekar stated.

The Modi authorities was partaking within the “widest consultation” earlier than presenting its price range, he stated, including that Ms Sitharaman was working the finance ministry “competently” and the Congress ought to apologise for its remarks on her.

PM Modi met economists, personal fairness and enterprise capitalists, enterprise leaders and agri specialists at Niti Aayog on Thursday and known as for focussed efforts from all of the stakeholders to realize the goal of practically doubling the scale of the Indian financial system to USD 5 trillion by 2024.