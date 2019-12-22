‘Our worst nightmare’: Vandalism at Persian synagogue stuns congregation

The Torah scrolls lay strewn on the ground of Nessah Synagogue, some wrinkled and unraveled, others thrown on chairs alongside shredded prayer books. Piles of blue and white tallits and kippahs littered the ground, pulled from their cubbies by a vandal who had damaged into the home of worship throughout Shabbat.

Round 7 a.m., an worker arrived to find the chaos and known as the police. By noon, phrase of the destruction had unfold all through the congregation.

“When my husband came home and told me what happened, I was shocked. The whole community was shocked,” stated Simin Imanuel, a longtime congregant.

The vandalism at one of many nation’s most distinguished Iranian synagogues on Dec. 14 has surprised congregants who stated they by no means thought the anti-Semitic graffiti and intolerance they noticed taking place at different temples and colleges would attain their doorstep.

“Our worst nightmare basically came to light,” stated Farzad Rabbany, who has been a member of the Beverly Hills synagogue for years. “This particular synagogue is very dear to the Jewish Iranians that fled the 1979 revolution in Iran, and this is what we call home. It is the largest Persian synagogue in the United States, and perhaps the world.”

The assault comes at a time when the neighborhood is very alert to anti-Semitic violence. Earlier this month, two shooters killed three individuals at a Jewish grocery retailer, along with a police officer at a cemetery a few mile away. In April, a taking pictures on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego County got here precisely six months after 11 worshipers have been killed on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Rabbany is grateful, he stated, that the crime at his synagogue stopped at vandalism.

The synagogue was based by Rabbi David Shofet, who immigrated to the USA in 1980 from Tehran within the aftermath of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. Shofet aimed to create a spot by which Iranian Jews may pray collectively, keep the traditions they adopted again house and educate the following era.

“This is the stuff that you don’t think is going to come and affect you personally, but it is unfortunately becoming a fact of life,” stated Rabbany, who moved to Southern California in 1987 after fleeing Iran. “As Persian Jews, we have been through it all, and we know what anti-Semitism is. We know the danger of it.”

Hate crimes in Los Angeles County have reached their highest level in practically a decade, in line with an annual report by the L.A. County Fee on Human Relations. Though non secular crimes general declined barely, anti-Jewish crimes rose 14% and constituted 83% of religion-motivated crimes.

However most anti-Semitic incidents within the U.S. don’t occur at giant occasions or by lethal violence.

Final yr, the Anti-Defamation League reported that “4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets were shared or re-shared in English on Twitter” over a yearlong interval ending in January 2018.

At a neighborhood city corridor on the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday night, Beverly Hills police introduced that authorities had arrested a suspect in reference to the vandalism — information that was met with a standing ovation.

Anton Nathaniel Redding of Millersville, Pa., has been charged with vandalism of a non secular property and business housebreaking, expenses that embody a penalty enhancement for a hate crime, police stated.

Sitting in one of many again rows on the city corridor, Beverly Hills Planning Commissioner Farshid Shooshani described the wreckage at his synagogue as “a shock to our system.”

“Our community has been here 40 years. This is the first time we’ve had such an incident,” stated Shooshani. “It’s psychologically very devastating because being in Los Angeles, being in Beverly Hills, we are living in one of the safest cities in the area. Fortunately, the damage was not much, but I think people have realized that there’s danger everywhere.”

Shooshani’s spouse and father-in-law have been among the many first members of the synagogue, he stated.

“Our connections to the synagogue are very deep,” he stated. “In a way, this is the center of the community … our history began here. This is the mother synagogue and from this, people went to other synagogues in different places.”

Iranian Jews started immigrating to the USA in earnest amid the chaos of the 1979 revolution and the rise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s regime. Khomeini’s revolution drove about half of Iran’s 80,000 Jews into exile. Some moved to New York or Israel, however lots of these immigrants have settled in or close to Beverly Hills.

“Our city was one of the first places of refuge for a large portion of the Jewish Persian community,” Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch stated. “This has been their home for more than 30 years.”

When Mirisch walked into Nessah Synagogue the morning of Dec. 14, he stated, he cried on the sight of the harm.

“The images evoke something that is terrible because it goes to the heart of the disease that is Jew hatred, that has been around almost from time immemorial,” he stated. “A painting thrown down, a clock broken and stopped, shattered glass — it brings back images of Kristallnacht.”

The synagogue has certain generations of households collectively. Rabbi Shofet’s father, Hakham Yedidia Shofet, was the chief rabbi of Tehran. Many congregants and their relations have been married by the elder Shofet in Iran, whereas his son led their kids’s marriage ceremony or bar mitzvah in Beverly Hills.

“Everyone in our community knows people who go there, whether it’s cousins or friends or fellow Iranian Jews,” Siamak Kordestani, assistant director of the American Jewish Committee’s Los Angeles workplace, stated of Nessah. “When we are in a synagogue where Farsi is spoken or understood by so many people, you automatically feel like you are taken back to your country of origin.”

Kordestani, who had his bar mitzvah at Nessah, stated that many concern anti-Semitic assaults or vandalism have gotten commonplace. Nessah’s essential Torah scrolls have been locked up and spared from the crime, he stated, however the neighborhood is “definitely on edge.”

“I think there’s certainly a sense that our community has been targeted to a great extent throughout history, but also at the present moment — globally and around the country,” he stated.

Thursday afternoon, a whole lot of worshipers packed into Nessah’s pews for the conclusion of a uncommon public quick, praying to revive the Torah that was desecrated in the assault. The service started with cycles of whispered psalms, adopted by the booming prayers of penitence which are recited on quick days and within the early mornings forward of the autumn Excessive Holidays.

When the Torah service lastly arrived, the trustworthy rushed to the aisle as a gaggle of longtime members eliminated a scroll from the ark and paraded it by the synagogue. Many wiped away tears as they strained to the touch and kiss its silver cowl.

Males embraced the sacred textual content. Ladies bowed earlier than it and drew their cupped palms over their faces as if drawing the sunshine from Sabbath candles, their regular veneration imbued with additional vitality.

“Seeing it whole, now you feel your soul is whole,” congregant Desiree Kesherim stated. “It’s like, you’re OK now.”

As neighborhood leaders opened the Torah scroll and held it aloft, a whole lot of ladies broke into sudden, joyful ululations.