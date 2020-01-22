Ousted Grammys boss Deborah Dugan files a discrimination complaint

Ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan (pictured) has filed a discrimination grievance, alleging that she was eliminated after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities and for calling out conflicts of curiosity within the nomination course of

The ousted Grammys CEO has fired again on the Recording Academy and filed a discrimination grievance, alleging that she was intentionally eliminated after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities and for calling out conflicts of curiosity within the nomination course of for music’s most prestigious awards.

Legal professionals for Deborah Dugan, who was positioned on administrative go away final week after six months within the job, filed the grievance with the Equal Employment Alternative Fee simply 5 days earlier than the Grammy Awards.

Th Grammys first ever feminine boss alleged she was sexually harassed by the academy’s common counsel, Joel Katz, who denied her account late on Tuesday.

Dugan detailed the harassment and different points in an e mail to an academy human sources government on December 22, in response to the grievance, wherein she accused the Academy of being a ‘boy’s membership’.

The grievance additionally acknowledged that Dugan was paid lower than former academy CEO Neil Portnow, who left the submit final 12 months, and that she was additionally topic to retaliation for refusing to rent Portnow as a advisor for practically half his former wage.

Portnow had been criticized for saying girls must ‘step up’ when requested backstage on the 2018 present why solely two feminine acts received awards through the dwell telecast. Portnow known as his feedback a ‘poor selection of phrases’ and later mentioned he selected to not search an extension on his contract.

A submitting with the Inner Income Service exhibits that Portnow was paid $1.74 million in 2016. Dugan mentioned she was pressured to rent him as a advisor for $750,000 yearly. Dugan’s Grammys compensation was not revealed in Tuesday’s submitting. She earned practically $537,000 in 2016 in her earlier job as CEO of Bono’s (RED) charity group.

Dugan detailed the harassment and different points in an e mail to an academy human sources government on December 22, in response to the grievance

Final week, the academy mentioned Dugan was placed on go away following an allegation of misconduct by a senior chief on the group.

On Tuesday, the academy mentioned the difficulty was a grievance by a feminine worker that Dugan had been ‘abusive’ and created a ‘poisonous and insupportable’ work atmosphere. Dugan’s attorneys known as that accusation false, saying there was no mistreatment and figuring out the worker as the chief assistant she inherited from Portnow.

In her December 22 e mail, Dugan known as the academy ‘a boys’ membership.’

In her December 22 e mail, Dugan known as the academy ‘a boys’ membership’

Whereas making an attempt to resolve a lawsuit towards the academy, Dugan mentioned one of many claimants characterised the group’s management as ‘a boys’ membership’ that ‘put their monetary curiosity above the mission.’

‘On the time, I did not need to consider it,’ mentioned Dugan. ‘However now after 5 months of being uncovered to the habits and circumstances outlined right here, I’ve come to suspect she is true.’

The academy mentioned in a press release that it ‘instantly launched unbiased investigations to assessment each Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. Each of those investigations stay ongoing.’

Dugan, in response to the assertion, was positioned on administrative go away after providing to step down and demanding $22 million from the Academy, which is a not-for-profit group.

‘Our loyalty will all the time be to the 21,000 members of the Recording Academy. We remorse that music’s largest evening is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan’s actions, and we’re working to resolve the matter as rapidly as potential.’

An e mail from Katz mentioned the legal professional was out sick. Katz’s agency mentioned it had not but seen the grievance and couldn’t touch upon its allegations.

Within the grievance, Dugan alleged that in Might 2019, when she had accepted the CEO place however had not begun her work, she had dinner with Katz, the academy’s common counsel, alone at his request in Laguna Niguel, California, on the eve of a gathering of the academy board.

There, Katz acted ‘extraordinarily inappropriately,’ in response to the grievance, calling Dugan ‘child’ and making ‘an apparent and unwelcome try and “woo” Ms. Dugan right into a romantic relationship.’

Th Grammys first ever feminine boss alleged she was sexually harassed by the academy’s common counsel, Joel Katz (pictured)

Dugan, the grievance mentioned, made it clear she wasn’t and was in a relationship, however he nonetheless tried to kiss her on the finish of the evening. She ‘rapidly turned away, repulsed.’ Katz continued the harassment in subsequent interactions, the grievance alleged.

Katz ‘categorically and emphatically denies her model of that night,’ his legal professional, Howard Weitzman, mentioned in a press release. The assertion mentioned the dinner occurred two and a half months earlier than Dugan began as CEO.

‘Mr. Katz believed that they had a productive assembly in a restaurant the place a lot of members of the board of trustees of the academy, and others, have been eating,’ Weitzman’s assertion learn.

Dugan additionally contends Katz and his agency have been paid inappropriately by the academy, and that his function representing each the academy and artists who’re up for Grammys was a battle of curiosity.

Dugan, in response to the assertion, was positioned on administrative go away after providing to step down and demanding $22 million from the Academy, which is a not-for-profit group

Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr are pictured on the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations final 12 months in New York. Dugan was positioned on administrative earlier this month, simply six months after getting the job

Katz’s agency mentioned the harassment allegations towards the legal professional weren’t recognized till Tuesday, however that the agency would cooperate with all investigations into the matter.

Tuesday’s academy assertion alleged Dugan raised her considerations solely after being accused of misconduct. Dugan’s attorneys denied that, saying in a press release that she had spoken on these points all through her tenure.

The grievance was additionally important of the Grammys voting course of, particularly its use of nomination committees to pick the ultimate checklist of nominees, which may vary from 5 to eight relying on the class.

The grievance was additionally important of the Grammys voting course of, particularly its use of nomination committees to pick the ultimate checklist of nominees

‘Somewhat than selling a clear nomination course of, the Board has determined to shroud the method in secrecy and in the end controls, largely, who’s nominated for Grammy Awards,’ the grievance learn.

For the highest 4 awards, committees choose the ultimate nominees from the highest 20 contenders, based mostly off ballots from its voting members. However the grievance mentioned the committee members typically embody artists who didn’t make it within the high 20 due to their private or enterprise relationships with these artists.

‘This 12 months, 30 artists that weren’t chosen by the membership have been added to the potential nomination checklist,’ the grievance learn.

The grievance additionally claimed that one of many song-of-the-year nominees – who positioned 18th within the high 20 – sat on the committee deciding the song-of-the-year nominees and is represented by a member of the academy board.