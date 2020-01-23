Ousted Grammys Chief Deborah Dugan Talks Vote-Fixing, Sexual Harassment On Good Morning America

We’re a number of days away from the Grammy Awards, and your complete state of affairs surrounding the Recording Academy, the physique that places the present on yearly, is turning into extra fraught with each passing day. Final 12 months, Deborah Dugan succeeded the long-reigning Neil Portnow as CEO of the Recording Academy. Dugan, the primary feminine CEO in Academy historical past, was ousted simply 10 days earlier than the awards present, and simply 5 months after she took the workplace. The Recording Academy claimed feminine workers member had made a former allegation of misconduct in opposition to Dugan. Dugan responded by speaking about all types of issues which have allegedly been taking place behind the scenes on the Academy.

In keeping with studies earlier this week, Dugan filed a sexual harassment and gender discrimination swimsuit, which claimed an entire lot of issues concerning the Academy. That grievance included a observe that Neil Portnow, Dugan’s predecessor, had been accused of rape. (Dugan says that the academy knew concerning the accusations in opposition to Dugan however that she solely came upon after she took the job.) She additionally claimed Joel Katz, a normal counsel for the Academy, made undesirable advances and tried to kiss her at a dinner assembly , simply after she took the job. (Portnow and Katz have each denied her claims.) And Dugan stated that the Academy has been giving preferential remedy to sure artists when finalizing the nominations, letting these conflicts of curiosity taint the outcomes.

This morning, a distraught-looking Dugan and her lawyer Douglas Wigdor have been company on Good Morning America , the place they informed George Stephanopoulos about their case. Dugan recounted, for example, her dinner with Joel Katz: “All the way through I felt that I was being tested and how much would I acquiesce. I realized that was a power setting move just on the onset. “

Dugan additionally spoke concerning the vote-fixing, although she refused to call the artist who allegedly benefitted from the corrupt Academy practices: “For the artist's privacy and for the integrity of all those artists that are going to perform and get nominations this year, I don't want to say. “She additionally stated that she has proof of the vote-fixing. She additionally stated that the workers member who made the grievance in opposition to her was a former administrative assistant for Neil Portnow.

All through the interview, Dugan gives the look that she wasn't on the lookout for all this consideration and that she simply needed to assist enhance the Grammys: “As we speak, I used to be alleged to be giving a speech on the Billboard Energy 100 about ladies in music. “Dugan stated that she’s going to watch the Grammys this 12 months, and after being requested by Stephanopoulos, she additionally stated that viewers will be capable to watch this 12 months's present with a transparent conscience.

However Wigdor, Dugan’s lawyer, put the case in stark phrases: “The Grammys, really, is on life support. I mean, the statements that they're giving about Ms. Dugan creating a toxic work environment, getting the executive board members to make statements – they are in panic mode right now. “Right here's the interview:

FULL INTERVIEW: “I have evidence …” Ousted #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan speaks out on bombshell allegations of “vote rigging” within the Recording Academy. https://t.co/KIQ3IyMxRG pic.twitter.com/CUanT3XuMO – Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2020

