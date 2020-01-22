Ousted Grammys President Alleges Predecessor Was Accused Of Rape By Recording Artist

The messy scenario surrounding the firing of Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan simply received method messier.

The Recording Academy dismissed Dugan final week – simply 10 days earlier than this weekend's ceremony, simply 5 months after she changed the outgoing Neil Portnow to develop into the primary lady to carry the job. The Academy's justification for this transfer was “a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team.” The New York Instances reported former assistant of Portnow's had complained about Dugan's bullying administration fashion. Notably, this all went down lower than three weeks after Dugan despatched a memo voicing considerations about systemic issues throughout the Academy together with monetary mismanagement, conflicts of curiosity, and voting irregularities.

As The Wrap factors out, in a discrimination grievance filed in the present day with the Equal Employment Alternative Fee, Dugan supplied extra particulars that solid her allegations in an much more critical gentle. Dugan's grievance alleges that Portnow, her predecessor, “allegedly raped a female recording artist, which was, upon information and belief, the real reason his contract was not renewed.” The grievance specifies that whereas attending a three-day assembly of the Academy's Board on the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel final Might, “Ms. Dugan was hauled right into a convention room and advised – for the very first time – overseas recording artist (and member of the Academy) had accused Mr. Portnow of raping her following a efficiency that she gave at Carnegie Corridor. “Dugan didn’t present the artist's title or any additional particulars concerning the alleged rape.

Portnow has but to touch upon the allegations, however the Academy has issued the next assertion:

It’s curious that Ms. Dugan by no means raised these grave allegations till every week after authorized claims had been made towards her personally by a feminine worker who alleged Ms. Dugan had created a ' poisonous and insupportable 'work setting and engaged in' abusive and bullying conduct '. When Ms. Dugan did increase her 'considerations' to HR, she particularly instructed HR 'to not take any motion' in response. Nonetheless, we instantly launched impartial investigations to evaluate each Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. Each of those investigations stay ongoing. Ms. Dugan was positioned on administrative depart solely after providing to step down and demanding $ 22 million from the Academy, which is a not-for-profit group. Our loyalty will at all times be to the 25, 000 members of the recording business. We remorse that Music's Greatest Night time is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan’s actions and we’re working to resolve the matter as rapidly as attainable.

Dugan’s legal professionals responded in flip:

Ms. Dugan repeatedly raised considerations all through her whole tenure on the Academy, and even gave giant shows centered on variety and inclusion at Board conferences. The Academy has misplaced its method and deserted the recording business, as an alternative specializing in self-dealing and turning blind eye to the “boys' membership” setting, apparent improprieties and conflicts of curiosity. It was by no means Ms. Dugan’s intention to show this right into a public battle exactly due to her love for music and the members of the recording business. Sadly, staying silent was made not possible by the Board's repeated leaks and disclosures of false and deceptive data to the press.

Moreover, Dugan’s legal professionals dispute the monetary particulars supplied by the Academy:

On the morning of the day she was placed on depart, the Academy supplied Ms. Dugan hundreds of thousands of to drop all of this and depart the Academy. The Board Chair demanded a solution throughout the hour. When Ms. Dugan refused to simply accept and stroll away, she was placed on depart. The Academy claimed that Ms. Dugan was placed on depart primarily based on accusations made towards her over a month prior that the Board is aware of very nicely are meritless. That isn’t a reputable story.

Dugan’s camp additionally alleges that the Academy knew concerning the rape allegation towards Portnow earlier than she was employed however tried to faux it had simply discovered about it upon presenting her with the data in Might. They allegedly pressured her to rehire Portnow as a guide with a $ 750, 000 annual wage. Along with the allegations towards Portnow and the Academy at giant, Dugan’s grievance alleges that Joel Katz, the Academy’s common counsel, sexually harassed her throughout the three-day assembly in Might.

Between this and the (far much less critical) Aerosmith imbroglio, Music's Greatest Night time ™ appears to be like prone to be tense. Dugan’s grievance is posted in full under.

Filed EEOC Complement by Sharon Waxman on Scribd