Outgoing Indian Envoy, “Captain Of India-US Relationship”, Meets Trump

Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla referred to as on US President Donald Trump on the Oval Workplace in White Home on Saturday and thanked him for his “steadfast support” for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Mr Shringla is ready to be the following International Secretary of India.

Forward of his go to to New Delhi, Ambassador Alice Wells, Performing Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, described Mr Shringla because the “Captain of India-US relationship.”

Ms Wells additionally stated that Mr Shringla would play an necessary half within the India-US relations to realize its potential.

US Chief of Protocol Can Henderson hosted a uncommon reception for Mr Shringla on the Blair Home. A reception at this venue for an outgoing envoy is generally reserved just for just a few nations and India grew to become certainly one of them.

On December 23, Mr Shringla was appointed as the following International Secretary of India. He’ll succeed Vijay Keshav Gokhale who completes his two-year time period on January 28. Mr Shringla will assume his new submit the following day.