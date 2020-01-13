Outgoing Indian Envoy Meets Trump, Thanks Him For Strengthening Relations

Washington:

In a uncommon gesture, outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla known as on President Donald Trump and thanked him for his “steadfast” help for strengthening the strategic bilateral ties earlier than returning to India to take up his new task as International Secretary, the Indian embassy has stated.

It’s in all probability the primary time US President has met an outgoing Indian Ambassador, which consultants say is a mirrored image of the importance Trump attaches to the India-US partnership. “Amb Harsh Shringla, who is proceeding to New Delhi to take up his assignment as Foreign Secretary, called on Trump at Oval Office of the White House and thanked him for his steadfast support for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership,” the Indian embassy in Washington DC stated in a tweet on Sunday.

Mr Shringla, 57, is scheduled to take up the subsequent task as India’s International Secretary on January 29. Mr Shringla, who arrived within the US on January 9, 2019, and introduced his credentials to Trump on the White Home two days later, performed a key position in bringing the India-US relationship again on observe, particularly within the second half of the yr. “I give Harsh Shringla great credit for his tireless pursuit in taking the India-US relations to a new dimension by prudently navigating the highly partisan and complicated US political arena called the US Congress. That’s what I would call a real Champion Diplomat,” New York-based Al Mason, who’s an skilled on world actual property funding and training, stated after attending the farewell that Mr Shringla hosted at his India Home on Friday.

“He has been one of the most charismatic, persuasive and result-oriented diplomat representing India in the US. He has spent each hour of his tenure in pursuit of building the most solid bridge between India and the US,” Mason stated. Earlier than taking Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Dallas Worldwide Airport on Sunday morning, Mr Shringla tweeted, “A final goodbye”, alongside along with his photos, one within the lawns of India Home – the official residence – and one other on the entrance of the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC. “All the best to my colleague,” tweeted Emily Haber, the German Ambassador to the US.

In a lighter tone, she stated her counterpart in New Delhi, Walter J Lindner, “is looking forward to meeting you and to giving you a ride in his bright red Hindustan Ambassador!”. Haber posted an image of the Crimson Ambassador too. “Dare say this red Ambassador looks better than the iconic Volkswagen Beatle,” commented India’s Deputy Ambassador to the US Amit Kumar.

“Bon Voyage & best wishes to Amb Shringla as he moves to Delhi for his next imp (ortant) assignment. It has been a privilege to work closely with him these past few months to advance & consolidate the India-US Strategic Partnership,” Mr Kumar tweeted. “Bitter sweet moments in Washington this evening wishing. Ambassador Shringla adieu from the US but knowing that he will be shepherding us from Delhi,” tweeted Sandeep Chakravorty, the Indian Consul Basic in New York.

Envoys of a number of diplomatic missions, together with these from neighbouring nations and African nations, had attended Mr Shringla’s farewell, reflecting his recognition within the Washington’s diplomatic neighborhood.

Earlier than leaving the nation, Mr Shringla met high US Congressional leaders, together with Home of Representatives Majority Chief Steny Hoyer and thanked him “for his understanding and support” for the India-US relations. He additionally known as on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Saying farewell isn’t easy, especially when it’s to a valued partner & friend,” tweeted Appearing Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells. “It’s been a pleasure working with you to make US India relationship the strongest it’s ever been. Congrats on FS appointment & looking forward to continuing our partnership,” she stated on the eve of Mr Shringla’s departure.