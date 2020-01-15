Outlander could have spin-offs and sequels, says Starz boss

Time-jumping drama Outlander could possibly be getting “extensions, spin-offs or sequels” based on Jeffrey Hirsch, CEO and president of the present’s US streamer Starz.

“We think there’s a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have the story extensions or spins or sequels,” Hirsch advised reporters on Tuesday in the course of the Tv Critics Affiliation Winter Press Tour. “We proceed to take a look at that with our companions at Sony.

“Hopefully we’ll find something that we feel is great and continue to tell that story.”

Hirsch supplied no particulars as to the place these story extensions would go or who they could deal with.

Nonetheless, it’s been broadly speculated spin-off centring round well-liked recurring character Lord John Gray (performed by David Berry) may occur ultimately.

Diana Gabaldon, the author whose books the present is predicated on, gave the fan favorite his personal spin-off novels – so a TV collection would make sense. Gabaldon has even posted concerning the chance on Twitter prior to now.

“Who knows? Interest Has Been Expressed, is about all I could tell you,” the author posted when requested by a fan whether or not there could be a Lord John Gray TV present again in 2018.

What we do know is that Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will likely be reprising their roles as Claire and Jamie for the upcoming Outlander season 5. Plus, a sixth season has already been confirmed.

Outlander season 5 is about to air on Starz from Sunday 16th February, with every episode airing on Amazon Prime within the UK the day after its US launch