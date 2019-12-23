Outrage in France over ‘despicable’ video of alleged rape

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

23 December 2019

France’s authorities has taken intention at Twitter after footage of two teenage boys allegedly raping a younger lady was extensively shared on the web site.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in Essonne on the outskirts of Paris over the alleged intercourse assault.

Footage of the suspected assault circulated extensively on Twitter and police yesterday urged social media customers to not share it any additional.

Talking to Le Parisien, equalities minister Marlene Schiappa stated she had demanded that Twitter take away the video however stated the social community was ‘lower than it.’

‘As quickly as I heard about this, I instantly contacted Twitter to get this taken down,’ Schiappa stated.

‘That social community is lower than it, criminals know that, that is why they use it.’

The 2 boys had been charged with assaulting the teenage lady in a stairwell after they had been arrested on Friday night.

In response to French media, the minute-long video reveals the lady being threatened and insulted earlier than she is attacked and raped by the 2 boys.

France’s nationwide police drive stated on Friday night that many Twitter customers had reported the video to them and urged folks to not distribute it additional.

‘Because of your many experiences, Essonne police quickly arrested these behind the alleged rape and the video which was extensively distributed yesterday on social networks,’ they stated.

‘Thanks to your mobilisation. Thanks for not passing on this video.’

Twitter’s guidelines say that ‘media depicting sexual violence and/or assault isn’t permitted’.

‘We prohibit violent sexual conduct to forestall the normalisation of sexual assault and non-consensual violence,’ the web site says.

Customers who share such footage will probably be ‘required to take away this content material’, however not essentially banned, the foundations counsel.

Accounts which are ‘devoted to posting one of these content material’ face a everlasting ban from Twitter.