Normal Bipin Rawat took over as India’s first Chief of Defence Employees (CDS)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as we speak congratulated Normal Bipin Rawat after the highest Military officer took cost as India’s first Chief of Defence Employees, who will work to combine the three branches of the army and enhance coordination.

“I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal,” PM Modi tweeted.

“On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians,” he mentioned.

Normal Rawat informed reporters as we speak his focus can be to make sure greatest use of sources allotted to the three branches of the armed pressure. “We will work as a team,” Normal Rawat mentioned.

Normal Rawat handed on the Military chief’s baton to Normal Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday. In his new position, Normal Rawat is tasked with trimming weapons procurement procedures, apart from performing because the principal army advisor to the Defence Minister on tri-service issues. He may also head the Division of Army Affairs and be paid a wage equal to a service chief.

“Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare,” PM Modi tweeted. “As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development,” he mentioned.