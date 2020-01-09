Ovarian cancer ‘postcode lottery’

‘Postcode lottery’ for ovarian most cancers means THREE TIMES fewer girls are being recognized with treatable types of the killer illness in some NHS trusts
- The most cancers kills virtually 90% of ladies whose illness is stage 4, information exhibits
- Survival charges are increased when the most cancers is caught early, at stage one or two
- Simply 21.eight% of diagnoses are early at NHS North East Essex CCG, an audit exhibits
- As compared, the speed is thrice increased (62.9%) at NHS Islington CCG
By Stephen Matthews Well being Editor For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
Thrice fewer girls are being recognized with early stage ovarian most cancers in some NHS trusts due to a ‘postcode lottery’.
The illness, typically branded a ‘silent killer’, kills virtually 90 per cent of ladies who’re informed their most cancers is stage 4, figures present.
Survival charges are a lot increased when the most cancers is caught early, when the tumour is small has not unfold to surrounding tissue.
However an audit of care has as we speak revealed a stark distinction within the variety of girls recognized at phases one or two throughout England.
Simply 21.eight per cent of ladies are recognized with ovarian most cancers early at NHS North East Essex Medical Commissioning Group (CCG).
In distinction, the speed is 62.9 per cent at NHS Islington CCG, in line with the evaluation by Goal Ovarian Most cancers.
Simply 21.eight per cent of ladies are recognized with ovarian most cancers early at NHS North East Essex Medical Commissioning Group (CCG). In distinction, the speed is 62.9 per cent at NHS Islington CCG, in line with the evaluation by Goal Ovarian Most cancers
The illness, typically branded a ‘silent killer’, kills virtually 90 per cent of ladies who’re informed their most cancers is stage-four, figures present
Annwen Jones, chief govt of the charity, mentioned: ‘There are variations in ovarian most cancers early stage prognosis throughout England.
‘This may be as a result of a spread of things together with how promptly girls go to their GP and are referred for assessments and the way lengthy it takes to hold these out.
‘In some areas there may be additionally quite a lot of information lacking, which means we will’t ensure what the precise stage of early diagnoses is.
‘We want this to be additional explored in order that we will finish these variations in early prognosis.’
Cary Wakefield, chief govt of Ovarian Most cancers Motion, mentioned ‘Diagnosing ovarian most cancers on the earliest phases is essential.
‘However sadly as we collect information it’s clear postcode lottery exists across the nation, with some areas diagnosing considerably extra sufferers early than others.
WHAT ARE COMMON SYMPTOMS OF OVARIAN CANCER?
The commonest signs of ovarian most cancers are:
- Feeling continually bloated
- A swollen tummy
- Discomfort in your tummy or pelvic space
- Feeling full rapidly when consuming, or lack of urge for food
- Needing to pee extra typically or extra urgently than regular
Different signs can embrace:
- Persistent indigestion or nausea
- Ache throughout intercourse
- A change in your bowel habits
- Again ache
- Vaginal bleeding – notably bleeding after the menopause
- Feeling drained on a regular basis
- Unintentional weight reduction
‘We wish to see all sufferers recognized early sufficient to get remedy and survive this illness, irrespective of the place they reside.’
Greater than 7,00zero girls get ovarian most cancers annually within the UK, whereas the determine is nearer to the 22,00zero mark within the US.
The illness is notoriously tough to spot as a result of obscure early signs, together with bloating and lack of urge for food.
Campaigners warn that many ladies are ‘fobbed off’ throughout a number of visits to their GPs earlier than receiving their prognosis.
Final 12 months, the Authorities set the NHS a goal to diagnose three quarters of most cancers circumstances early inside ten years.
However at the moment simply 33 per cent of ladies with ovarian most cancers are recognized at stage one or two.
Professor Sudha Sundar, president of the British Gynaecological Most cancers Society, urged CCGs to document their information higher.
Information was lacking for greater than 1 / 4 of ladies recognized with ovarian most cancers for some well being boards.
Professor Sundara added: ‘At the moment’s report exhibits important regional variation in prognosis and survival for ovarian most cancers throughout England.
|CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP
|TOTAL DIAGNOSED
|STAGE 1 OR 2
|% EARLY
|STAGE three OR four
|% LATE
|NHS North East Essex CCG
|124
|27
|21.77%
|97
|78.23%
|NHS East Surrey CCG
|46
|11
|23.91%
|35
|76.09%
|NHS Buckinghamshire CCG
|140
|34
|24.29%
|106
|75.71%
|NHS South Devon and Torbay CCG
|125
|32
|25.60%
|93
|74.40%
|NHS Richmond CCG
|54
|14
|25.93%
|40
|74.07%
|NHS Wolverhampton CCG
|82
|22
|26.83%
|60
|73.17%
|NHS Darlington CCG
|47
|13
|27.66%
|34
|72.34%
|NHS Citadel Level and Rochford CCG
|68
|19
|27.94%
|49
|72.06%
|NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG
|60
|17
|28.33%
|43
|71.67%
|NHS Hounslow CCG
|56
|16
|28.57%
|40
|71.43%
|NHS Airedale, Wharfedale and Craven CCG
|64
|19
|29.69%
|45
|70.31%
|NHS Portsmouth CCG
|64
|19
|29.69%
|45
|70.31%
|NHS Herefordshire CCG
|40
|12
|30.00%
|28
|70.00%
|NHS Mid Essex CCG
|142
|43
|30.28%
|99
|69.72%
|NHS Vale of York CCG
|122
|37
|30.33%
|85
|69.67%
|NHS Excessive Weald Lewes Havens CCG
|69
|21
|30.43%
|48
|69.57%
|NHS Surrey Heath CCG
|23
|7
|30.43%
|16
|69.57%
|NHS Guildford and Waverley CCG
|59
|18
|30.51%
|41
|69.49%
|NHS North Staffordshire CCG
|75
|23
|30.67%
|52
|69.33%
|NHS South East Staffordshire and Seisdon Peninsula CCG
|78
|24
|30.77%
|54
|69.23%
|NHS Nottingham North and East CCG
|68
|21
|30.88%
|47
|69.12%
|NHS Rushcliffe CCG
|42
|13
|30.95%
|29
|69.05%
|NHS Dudley CCG
|102
|32
|31.37%
|70
|68.63%
|NHS Hastings and Rother CCG
|76
|24
|31.58%
|52
|68.42%
|NHS Hammersmith and Fulham CCG
|41
|13
|31.71%
|28
|68.29%
|NHS Kingston CCG
|43
|14
|32.56%
|29
|67.44%
|NHS Nottingham West CCG
|43
|14
|32.56%
|29
|67.44%
|NHS St Helens CCG
|46
|15
|32.61%
|31
|67.39%
|NHS Herts Valleys CCG
|191
|63
|32.98%
|128
|67.02%
|NHS East Staffordshire CCG
|30
|10
|33.33%
|20
|66.67%
|NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG
|78
|26
|33.33%
|52
|66.67%
|NHS Luton CCG
|54
|18
|33.33%
|36
|66.67%
|NHS Southend CCG
|63
|21
|33.33%
|42
|66.67%
|NHS Wyre Forest CCG
|33
|11
|33.33%
|22
|66.67%
|NHS Hillingdon CCG
|68
|23
|33.82%
|45
|66.18%
|NHS Stafford and Surrounds CCG
|65
|22
|33.85%
|43
|66.15%
|NHS Dorset CCG
|310
|105
|33.87%
|205
|66.13%
|NHS North East Lincolnshire CCG
|53
|18
|33.96%
|35
|66.04%
|NHS Berkshire West CCG
|103
|35
|33.98%
|68
|66.02%
|NHS Somerset CCG
|241
|82
|34.02%
|159
|65.98%
|NHS Brighton and Hove CCG
|87
|30
|34.48%
|57
|65.52%
|NHS North West Surrey CCG
|81
|28
|34.57%
|53
|65.43%
|NHS West Essex CCG
|130
|45
|34.62%
|85
|65.38%
|NHS Cannock Chase CCG
|49
|17
|34.69%
|32
|65.31%
|NHS Newark and Sherwood CCG
|43
|15
|34.88%
|28
|65.12%
|NHS Walsall CCG
|86
|30
|34.88%
|56
|65.12%
|NHS Northumberland CCG
|114
|40
|35.09%
|74
|64.91%
|NHS South Japanese Hampshire CCG
|74
|26
|35.14%
|48
|64.86%
|NHS Nice Yarmouth and Waveney CCG
|105
|37
|35.24%
|68
|64.76%
|NHS Wirral CCG
|113
|40
|35.40%
|73
|64.60%
|NHS South Tees CCG
|107
|38
|35.51%
|69
|64.49%
|NHS Redditch and Bromsgrove CCG
|53
|19
|35.85%
|34
|64.15%
|NHS Wigan Borough CCG
|103
|37
|35.92%
|66
|64.08%
|NHS Better Preston CCG
|64
|23
|35.94%
|41
|64.06%
|NHS North Lincolnshire CCG
|75
|27
|36.00%
|48
|64.00%
|NHS Shropshire CCG
|133
|48
|36.09%
|85
|63.91%
|NHS Kernow CCG
|205
|74
|36.10%
|131
|63.90%
|NHS North Norfolk CCG
|72
|26
|36.11%
|46
|63.89%
|NHS South Kent Coast CCG
|69
|25
|36.23%
|44
|63.77%
|NHS Wiltshire CCG
|160
|58
|36.25%
|102
|63.75%
|NHS Coastal West Sussex CCG
|204
|74
|36.27%
|130
|63.73%
|NHS South Worcestershire CCG
|102
|37
|36.27%
|65
|63.73%
|NHS North Cumbria CCG
|107
|39
|36.45%
|68
|63.55%
|NHS Coventry and Rugby CCG
|131
|48
|36.64%
|83
|63.36%
|NHS Oxfordshire CCG
|210
|77
|36.67%
|133
|63.33%
|NHS Doncaster CCG
|106
|39
|36.79%
|67
|63.21%
|NHS South Cheshire CCG
|62
|23
|37.10%
|39
|62.90%
|NHS Lincolnshire West CCG
|51
|19
|37.25%
|32
|62.75%
|NHS Harrogate and Rural District CCG
|59
|22
|37.29%
|37
|62.71%
|NHS Erewash CCG
|24
|9
|37.50%
|15
|62.50%
|NHS Oldham CCG
|72
|27
|37.50%
|45
|62.50%
|NHS South Lincolnshire CCG
|56
|21
|37.50%
|35
|62.50%
|NHS Nene CCG
|170
|64
|37.65%
|106
|62.35%
|NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG
|53
|20
|37.74%
|33
|62.26%
|NHS Northern, Japanese and Western Devon CCG
|346
|131
|37.86%
|215
|62.14%
|NHS South West Lincolnshire CCG
|58
|22
|37.93%
|36
|62.07%
|NHS Swindon CCG
|81
|31
|38.27%
|50
|61.73%
|NHS Leeds CCG
|256
|98
|38.28%
|158
|61.72%
|NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG
|301
|116
|38.54%
|185
|61.46%
|NHS East Driving of Yorkshire CCG
|153
|59
|38.56%
|94
|61.44%
|NHS Wakefield CCG
|129
|50
|38.76%
|79
|61.24%
|NHS Canterbury and Coastal CCG
|72
|28
|38.89%
|44
|61.11%
|NHS South Sefton CCG
|46
|18
|39.13%
|28
|60.87%
|NHS Havering CCG
|74
|29
|39.19%
|45
|60.81%
|NHS Harrow CCG
|58
|23
|39.66%
|35
|60.34%
|NHS Redbridge CCG
|73
|29
|39.73%
|44
|60.27%
|NHS Barnsley CCG
|78
|31
|39.74%
|47
|60.26%
|NHS Bexley CCG
|83
|33
|39.76%
|50
|60.24%
|NHS South Norfolk CCG
|88
|35
|39.77%
|53
|60.23%
|NHS Bury CCG
|70
|28
|40.00%
|42
|60.00%
|NHS Crawley CCG
|25
|10
|40.00%
|15
|60.00%
|NHS Stoke on Trent CCG
|95
|38
|40.00%
|57
|60.00%
|NHS West Norfolk CCG
|100
|40
|40.00%
|60
|60.00%
|NHS Stockport CCG
|132
|53
|40.15%
|79
|59.85%
|NHS Gloucestershire CCG
|209
|84
|40.19%
|125
|59.81%
|NHS Tameside and Glossop CCG
|92
|37
|40.22%
|55
|59.78%
|NHS Lincolnshire East CCG
|87
|35
|40.23%
|52
|59.77%
|NHS North East Hampshire and Farnham CCG
|72
|29
|40.28%
|43
|59.72%
|NHS Southampton CCG
|72
|29
|40.28%
|43
|59.72%
|NHS Sunderland CCG
|99
|40
|40.40%
|59
|59.60%
|NHS Haringey CCG
|69
|28
|40.58%
|41
|59.42%
|NHS West Hampshire CCG
|221
|90
|40.72%
|131
|59.28%
|NHS North Durham CCG
|108
|44
|40.74%
|64
|59.26%
|NHS Bradford Districts CCG
|103
|42
|40.78%
|61
|59.22%
|NHS Bromley CCG
|103
|42
|40.78%
|61
|59.22%
|NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG
|213
|87
|40.85%
|126
|59.15%
|NHS Mansfield and Ashfield CCG
|56
|23
|41.07%
|33
|58.93%
|NHS South Warwickshire CCG
|73
|30
|41.10%
|43
|58.90%
|NHS Japanese Cheshire CCG
|68
|28
|41.18%
|40
|58.82%
|NHS Newham CCG
|51
|21
|41.18%
|30
|58.82%
|NHS Swale CCG
|34
|14
|41.18%
|20
|58.82%
|NHS Basildon and Brentwood CCG
|92
|38
|41.30%
|54
|58.70%
|NHS West Leicestershire CCG
|118
|49
|41.53%
|69
|58.47%
|NHS Blackburn with Darwen CCG
|36
|15
|41.67%
|21
|58.33%
|NHS Brent CCG
|72
|30
|41.67%
|42
|58.33%
|NHS Better Huddersfield CCG
|72
|30
|41.67%
|42
|58.33%
|NHS Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale CCG
|67
|28
|41.79%
|39
|58.21%
|NHS Ashford CCG
|43
|18
|41.86%
|25
|58.14%
|NHS Bolton CCG
|74
|31
|41.89%
|43
|58.11%
|NHS Salford CCG
|74
|31
|41.89%
|43
|58.11%
|NHS Thanet CCG
|50
|21
|42.00%
|29
|58.00%
|NHS Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees CCG
|107
|45
|42.06%
|62
|57.94%
|NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG
|76
|32
|42.11%
|44
|57.89%
|NHS Durham Dales, Easington and Sedgefield CCG
|121
|51
|42.15%
|70
|57.85%
|NHS South Tyneside CCG
|45
|19
|42.22%
|26
|57.78%
|NHS Calderdale CCG
|71
|30
|42.25%
|41
|57.75%
|NHS East Berkshire CCG
|92
|39
|42.39%
|53
|57.61%
|NHS Hardwick CCG
|40
|17
|42.50%
|23
|57.50%
|NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG
|160
|68
|42.50%
|92
|57.50%
|NHS Isle of Wight CCG
|61
|26
|42.62%
|35
|57.38%
|NHS Warwickshire North CCG
|61
|26
|42.62%
|35
|57.38%
|NHS Morecambe Bay CCG
|103
|44
|42.72%
|59
|57.28%
|NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG
|241
|103
|42.74%
|138
|57.26%
|NHS Wandsworth CCG
|56
|24
|42.86%
|32
|57.14%
|NHS Ealing CCG
|83
|36
|43.37%
|47
|56.63%
|NHS Bedfordshire CCG
|145
|63
|43.45%
|82
|56.55%
|NHS Sandwell and West Birmingham CCG
|133
|58
|43.61%
|75
|56.39%
|NHS Corby CCG
|16
|7
|43.75%
|9
|56.25%
|NHS Milton Keynes CCG
|64
|28
|43.75%
|36
|56.25%
|NHS Nottingham Metropolis CCG
|64
|28
|43.75%
|36
|56.25%
|NHS Croydon CCG
|82
|36
|43.90%
|46
|56.10%
|NHS East Lancashire CCG
|125
|55
|44.00%
|70
|56.00%
|NHS Barnet CCG
|93
|41
|44.09%
|52
|55.91%
|NHS Newcastle Gateshead CCG
|163
|72
|44.17%
|91
|55.83%
|NHS North Tyneside CCG
|85
|38
|44.71%
|47
|55.29%
|NHS Fareham and Gosport CCG
|67
|30
|44.78%
|37
|55.22%
|NHS Warrington CCG
|58
|26
|44.83%
|32
|55.17%
|NHS Southport and Formby CCG
|49
|22
|44.90%
|27
|55.10%
|NHS Hull CCG
|91
|41
|45.05%
|50
|54.95%
|NHS Surrey Downs CCG
|91
|41
|45.05%
|50
|54.95%
|NHS Sheffield CCG
|144
|65
|45.14%
|79
|54.86%
|NHS West Kent CCG
|175
|79
|45.14%
|96
|54.86%
|NHS Telford and Wrekin CCG
|53
|24
|45.28%
|29
|54.72%
|NHS Merton CCG
|44
|20
|45.45%
|24
|54.55%
|NHS Southern Derbyshire CCG
|176
|80
|45.45%
|96
|54.55%
|NHS West Cheshire CCG
|81
|37
|45.68%
|44
|54.32%
|NHS West Suffolk CCG
|94
|43
|45.74%
|51
|54.26%
|NHS Manchester CCG
|126
|58
|46.03%
|68
|53.97%
|NHS East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG
|121
|56
|46.28%
|65
|53.72%
|NHS Birmingham and Solihull CCG
|330
|153
|46.36%
|177
|53.64%
|NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby CCG
|71
|33
|46.48%
|38
|53.52%
|NHS Leicester Metropolis CCG
|71
|33
|46.48%
|38
|53.52%
|NHS Blackpool CCG
|51
|24
|47.06%
|27
|52.94%
|NHS Norwich CCG
|72
|34
|47.22%
|38
|52.78%
|NHS Chorley and South Ribble CCG
|40
|19
|47.50%
|21
|52.50%
|NHS West Lancashire CCG
|44
|21
|47.73%
|23
|52.27%
|NHS Medway CCG
|79
|38
|48.10%
|41
|51.90%
|NHS Camden CCG
|37
|18
|48.65%
|19
|51.35%
|NHS Central London (Westminster) CCG
|37
|18
|48.65%
|19
|51.35%
|NHS Enfield CCG
|76
|37
|48.68%
|39
|51.32%
|NHS Dartford, Gravesham and Swanley CCG
|83
|41
|49.40%
|42
|50.60%
|NHS Bradford Metropolis CCG
|eight
|four
|50.00%
|four
|50.00%
|NHS Sutton CCG
|54
|27
|50.00%
|27
|50.00%
|NHS Thurrock CCG
|42
|21
|50.00%
|21
|50.00%
|NHS North Derbyshire CCG
|69
|35
|50.72%
|34
|49.28%
|NHS Halton CCG
|41
|21
|51.22%
|20
|48.78%
|NHS Liverpool CCG
|126
|67
|53.17%
|59
|46.83%
|NHS North Hampshire CCG
|45
|24
|53.33%
|21
|46.67%
|NHS Lewisham CCG
|73
|39
|53.42%
|34
|46.58%
|NHS Bathtub and North East Somerset CCG
|50
|27
|54.00%
|23
|46.00%
|NHS Lambeth CCG
|74
|40
|54.05%
|34
|45.95%
|NHS Knowsley CCG
|44
|24
|54.55%
|20
|45.45%
|NHS Trafford CCG
|75
|41
|54.67%
|34
|45.33%
|NHS Rotherham CCG
|80
|44
|55.00%
|36
|45.00%
|NHS North Kirklees CCG
|50
|28
|56.00%
|22
|44.00%
|NHS Barking and Dagenham CCG
|37
|21
|56.76%
|16
|43.24%
|NHS Waltham Forest CCG
|59
|34
|57.63%
|25
|42.37%
|NHS Greenwich CCG
|50
|29
|58.00%
|21
|42.00%
|NHS Metropolis and Hackney CCG
|51
|30
|58.82%
|21
|41.18%
|NHS Vale Royal CCG
|37
|22
|59.46%
|15
|40.54%
|NHS Bassetlaw CCG
|30
|18
|60.00%
|12
|40.00%
|NHS Tower Hamlets CCG
|36
|22
|61.11%
|14
|38.89%
|NHS Southwark CCG
|39
|24
|61.54%
|15
|38.46%
|NHS West London CCG
|39
|24
|61.54%
|15
|38.46%
|NHS Islington CCG
|62
|39
|62.90%
|23
|37.10%
Commercial
Add Comment