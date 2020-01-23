Over 100 People Airlifted From Snow-Hit Lahaul-Spiti In Himachal Pradesh

A authorities helicopter airlifted individuals from the Lahaul-Spiti area

Kullu:

A complete of 123 individuals have been airlifted from the snow-hit Lahaul-Spiti area of Himachal Pradesh by the particular helicopter service of the federal government, mentioned Ashok Kumar, Liaison Officer, Kullu, (Helicopter providers) on Thursday.

“123 people were airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti by special helicopter service started by the government. 58 people were dropped at different locations in Lahaul-Spiti District and 65 people were dropped at Bhunter airport,” Mr Kumar informed reporters in Kullu.

A few days in the past, the temperature had dropped within the state with Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recording lowest within the state at -10.2 diploma Celsius on January 21.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded -7.four, Manali recorded -1.6, Dalhousie was at -2.Three, Kufri recorded -Three.four and Shimla recorded zero.zero diploma Celsius within the 24 hours on January 21.