Over 15,000 Birds Culled After Bird Flu Outbreak In Chhattisgarh

Raipur:

An outbreak of chicken flu has been reported from a state-run poultry farm in Chhattigsarh’s Korea district, prompting the authorities to cull over 15,000 birds and step up vigil on poultry birds inside 10 km radius of the affected space, the officers stated on Thursday.

To this point, 15,426 chickens and quails have been culled and 30,000 eggs destroyed after the extremely contagious H5N1 virus was detected amongst birds on the poultry farm and hatchery in Baikunthpur city, situated round 300 km from right here, they stated.

There was no case of an infection in people thus far because of the outbreak of the avian influenza, they stated.

“After some chickens and quails were found dead on December 7 last yearin the farm, their samples were collected and sent to local laboratories for testing,” Dr RS Baghel, deputy director, veterinary division, Korea, advised information company PTI.

When the illness was not correctly detected, samples have been additional despatched to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh the place veterinarians urged signs of continual respiratory illness, following which their line of remedy was adopted.

“Despite the treatment, the abnormal deaths of birds continued,” Dr Baghel stated.

Later, the samples have been despatched to Bhopal-based Nationwide Institute of Excessive Safety Animal Illnesses the place checks have been discovered optimistic for the H5N1 virus on December 23, he stated.

“Immediately after getting reports of bird flu, we took permission from the Korea district administration, as per the standard procedure, and culled all 15,426 birds (chickens and quails) and destroyed 30,000 eggs in the farm and its adjoining areas,” the official stated.

Of the full culled birds, practically 641 chickens have been being reared by locals inside one km radius of the farm. The locals got compensation for the culling of their birds, he stated.

“We have completed the culling process and sealed the farm. After sanitising the area in 10 km of its radius, we submitted a report to the state’s directorate of veterinary services on Wednesday,” Mr Baghel stated.

“No human has been affected due to the outbreak and the situation is under control. We are waiting for further directives from the higher authorities,” he stated.

The official stated for the subsequent three months, they are going to be conducting surveillance in 10 km radius of the affected space throughout which blood samples of birds will likely be commonly despatched to Bhopal for testing.

“We will continue our observation for next three months,” he added.

In the meantime, state veterinary providers director CR Prasanna stated, “No human has so far been affected due to the avian influenza and workers at the poultry farm at Baikunthpur have been given medicines as a precautionary measure.”

Almost 40 villages fall inside the purview of 10 km radius of the affected space from the place random sampling of poultry birds will likely be finished for subsequent three months to verify whether or not they’re contaminated with the avian influenza, he stated.

“Necessary steps are being taken to prevent bird flu from spreading to other areas,” he added.