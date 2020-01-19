Over 180 People, Stranded In Heavy Snow Near Shimla, Rescued

Autos caught on a snow-laden street in Shimla. (PTI)

Shimla:

As many as 187 individuals who have been stranded amid heavy snowfall close to Kufri in Shimla have been rescued early on Saturday, police stated.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Omapati Jamwal stated the folks have been stranded on Kufri- Chail Highway on account of heavy snow.

“The roads have become icy and slippery due to snowfall and 31 vehicles including buses, trucks and cars on which were stranded on NH 5 have been safely removed,” he added.

“Whole NH visitors Vacationer automobiles, native personal automobile, HRTC Buses, personal buses, transportation automobile, taxi, automotive, pickup, truck, and so on faraway from Kufri to Dhalli and Shimla (down facet) together with passengers.

“As a result of snowfall, street situation is Harmful on Kufri to Chail Highway. The rescue operation was completed at about four am on Sunday,” he added.

The climate workplace has a forecast for the partly cloudy sky and light-weight snow in upcoming days. The minimal and most temperature will hover round minus 1 and 12 respectively.