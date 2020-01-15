Over 4 Lakh Posters, Banners Removed By Civic Bodies: Delhi Poll Officer

A complete of 301 FIRs have been registered beneath the Excise Act and 309 individuals have been arrested

Over 4 lakh posters and banners have been eliminated by the civic our bodies in compliance with the mannequin code of conduct enforced within the nationwide capital since January 6, officers stated on Wednesday.

Until January 14, a complete of 66 entries, together with 61 FIRs for defacement, have been lodged for violation of mannequin code of conduct.

Out of the 66 entries, two are in opposition to the Aam Aadmi Get together and one in opposition to the Congress for defacement whereas the remaining 63 have been beneath the pinnacle others/non-political, stated Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

Until now, 110 FIRs have been registered beneath the Arms Act and 121 individuals have been arrested whereas 109.65 kilogram of narcotics has been seized.

In accordance with the officer, 5 instances of violations, like misuse of automobiles, violation of loudspeakers, unlawful conferences and gratification of electors amongst others have been recorded until now.

A complete of 301 FIRs have been registered beneath the Excise Act and 309 individuals have been arrested, he stated.

As many as 47 bottles, 318 half, 23,977 quarters of Indian Made Overseas Liquor (IMFL), 496 bottles, 194 Half, 78,739 quarters of nation liquor and 107 bottles of beer have been seized.

A complete of 130 unlicensed arms have been seized whereas 2,782 licensed arms have been deposited.

The police have additionally seized Rs 53,38,020 in money whereas bullion value Rs 1.17 crore and narcotics value Rs three.82 crore have additionally been seized until now, the officer stated.

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Cell has permitted two functions of the BJP, six of the AAP, 14 of Congress, the officer stated.

A complete of four,27,135 hoardings, banners and posters have been eliminated beneath Defacement of Properties Act by the native our bodies.

“We have received complaints about some banners and posters still being in place. We have given strict instructions to civic bodies for their removal and urged them to take action against officers concerned,” Singh stated.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to train their franchise within the Delhi elections on February eight. The counting of votes will happen on February 11.